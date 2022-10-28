Read full article on original website
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
nrinow.news
Marandola aims to bring fresh perspective, fiscal responsibility to N.S. Town Council
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Cheryl Marandola, a candidate for the North Smithfield Town Council, outlined her reasons for seeking a seat on the five-member board this week. “I’m running for Town Council to bring a fresh perspective, ensure fiscal responsibility, and work with all my neighbors on the issues that matter to all of us,” Marandola said. “This election is about our community and finding ways to come together, understand our different perspectives, and manage our town finances to set us up for the future.”
mybackyardnews.com
LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED
Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
johnstonsunrise.net
How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?
The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
johnstonsunrise.net
Q&A: The race is on for Johnston's Ward 5 Town Council seat
In the race for Johnston's Ward 5 Town Council seat, incumbent Robert J. Civetti will face Independent candidate Jeanette A. Scarcella. The Johnston Sun Rise asked each candidate six questions. THEIR ANSWERS:. Robert J. Civetti. Are you worried about increased traffic in town?. "My concern is not so much about...
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Mayoral Candidate Joe Polisena Jr. addresses six hot town issues
Joe Polisena Jr.'s answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. More of a concern than traffic is speeding, particularly in residential neighborhoods. I think it’s imperative to continue to work with the police department to strategically place officers in high speeding locations and deploy speed calming devices in neighborhoods that need them.
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Mayoral Candidate Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick addresses six hot town issues
Candidate for Johnston Mayor, Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick's answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. "Worrying about the increased traffic in Town is akin to closing the barn door once the horse gets out. The traffic in Johnston is of great concern to anyone who travels its roads. Anyone who travels Hartford Avenue can attest to that. The intersection of Hartford and Atwood Avenues are always congested. A lot has to do with the increase of businesses and construction. More and more traffic is now on secondary roads and still traffic stops. There are many places where two lanes suddenly become one. The good news is the Town Comprehensive Plan is finally being addressed, as the old one expired in 2007. There will be a presentation on November 1 before the Planning Board. This plan will create guidelines for future development and hopefully present ways to keep things moving more smoothly."
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
ABC6.com
Health care workers for 2 Rhode Island hospitals, hospice center authorize 10-day strike notice
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The union representing health care workers at two Rhode Island hospitals and a hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals and Prospect represents workers at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice.
Black community leaders declare “state of emergency” after violent month in Boston
DORCHESTER, Mass — Friends and neighbors lit candles outside Celebrity Cut Barbershop Friday night, two days after 43-year-old barber Max Hylton was shot and killed. “It’s just happening too often. I don’t know why and it needs to stop,” neighbor Tyla said. Hylton’s death Wednesday followed...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
