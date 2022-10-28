Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Actors Meg Ryan and David Duchovny spotted working on new film in NWA
A new movie project is currently in production in Northwest Arkansas. Actors Meg Ryan and David Duchovny have been in the area this week working on a new romantic comedy called “What Happens Later.”. The actors were spotted filming a scene at Northwest Arkansas National Airport on Wednesday and...
Bentonville’s Fall Festival Returns For 2022
FOUR OAKS – Take a ride on a wagon around the historic Harper House at Bentonville Battlefield’s annual fall festival on Saturday, November 5. The program will run from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and will feature demonstrations by costumed interpreters and a festival atmosphere with carnival games, an inflatable, vintage baseball, and more!
Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville
Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
7Hills campout at Arvest Ballpark to bring awareness to homelessness this winter
Temperatures are dropping here in Northwest Arkansas and not everyone has a warm home to return to every night.
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found
ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue
ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Alma on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m. The report says the crash happened...
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Trial date set for Fayetteville man accused of Allison Castro’s murder
A trial date has been set for a Fayetteville man accused of murdering a missing woman.
Crawford Co. Detention Center surveillance video shows what happened before man died
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from inside the Crawford County Detention Center shows what happened before a man died less than 24 hours after he was booked into jail. More than 20 hours of video was obtained by 40/29 News through a Freedom of Information Act request. Jacob...
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
12-year-old charged after two Rogers school buses were shot with a BB gun
ROGERS, Ark. — Two Rogers school buses were shot with a BB gun Friday, according to Rogers police. Keith Foster with Rogers police said one bus was southbound on Dixieland Road by an apartment complex just north of Pleasant Grove Road around 4 p.m. Friday when someone shot the window of the bus.
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
Sunday alcohol sales up for decision on Rogers, Bentonville ballot
More than forty-three hundred people signed a petition to get Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot, in this midterm election in Rogers and Bentonville.
