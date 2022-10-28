ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Actors Meg Ryan and David Duchovny spotted working on new film in NWA

A new movie project is currently in production in Northwest Arkansas. Actors Meg Ryan and David Duchovny have been in the area this week working on a new romantic comedy called “What Happens Later.”. The actors were spotted filming a scene at Northwest Arkansas National Airport on Wednesday and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
jocoreport.com

Bentonville’s Fall Festival Returns For 2022

FOUR OAKS – Take a ride on a wagon around the historic Harper House at Bentonville Battlefield’s annual fall festival on Saturday, November 5. The program will run from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and will feature demonstrations by costumed interpreters and a festival atmosphere with carnival games, an inflatable, vintage baseball, and more!
FOUR OAKS, NC
Axios NW Arkansas

Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville

Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vogue Magazine

In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found

ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Alma on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m. The report says the crash happened...
ALMA, AR
KHBS

Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy