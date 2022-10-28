ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
Some New Jersey towns plan special times, days for Halloween trick-or-treating

Some towns in New Jersey will be hosting trick-or-treating events or parades but not on Halloween. The Toms River Fire Company #1 will hold a parade on Oct. 31. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at Highland Parkway and Main Street continuing south on Route 166 and turning onto Washington Street. A trick-or-treating event will take also place on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Town officials are asking that all trick-or-treaters be off the streets by 9 p.m.
3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?

NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Expungement clinics being held throughout N.J. to help those with past weed convictions

Felix Pineda drove from Somerset to Trenton on Saturday with hopes of expunging a past marijuana conviction that he believes is holding him back. Despite obtaining a college degree from Berkeley College last year, Pineda believes the marijuana offense that was tied to his second degree robbery arrest in 2013 is keeping potential employers from hiring him. He is currently a medical warehouse picker making $18 an hour.
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MAN – CURTIS MOSS

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Curtis Moss, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man. On Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM, Moss sent messages to a friend that caused concern for his welfare. Moss was unable to be located or contacted at this time.
Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint

NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bold Will Hold Reception Coming to Artworks on November 4th

Tattoos are transformative. With a needle and some ink, our skin is transformed into a canvas. Tattoos tell stories of culture, resilience, and individuality. Although the perception of the art form has evolved over the years, what has remained is the rebellious spirit and commitment to storytelling that has made tattoos so meaningful to so many.
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
Galloway fire displaces 18 people

A fire in Galloway Township displaced 18 people early Saturday morning. Police responded to Apache Court just after 5 a.m. and found a building with dozens of apartments engulfed in flames. All surrounding fire departments were notified and responded, police said. Officers went floor by floor to make sure everyone...
