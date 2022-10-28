Read full article on original website
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish Junk Yard Fire
October 28, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)– A fire involving a pile of junked cars sent a towering column of smoke…
News 12
Some New Jersey towns plan special times, days for Halloween trick-or-treating
Some towns in New Jersey will be hosting trick-or-treating events or parades but not on Halloween. The Toms River Fire Company #1 will hold a parade on Oct. 31. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at Highland Parkway and Main Street continuing south on Route 166 and turning onto Washington Street. A trick-or-treating event will take also place on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Town officials are asking that all trick-or-treaters be off the streets by 9 p.m.
3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?
NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Expungement clinics being held throughout N.J. to help those with past weed convictions
Felix Pineda drove from Somerset to Trenton on Saturday with hopes of expunging a past marijuana conviction that he believes is holding him back. Despite obtaining a college degree from Berkeley College last year, Pineda believes the marijuana offense that was tied to his second degree robbery arrest in 2013 is keeping potential employers from hiring him. He is currently a medical warehouse picker making $18 an hour.
When to Trick-or-Treat in Camden County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Camden County. From Audubon to Woodlynne and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MAN – CURTIS MOSS
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Curtis Moss, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man. On Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM, Moss sent messages to a friend that caused concern for his welfare. Moss was unable to be located or contacted at this time.
Bon appétit … Atlantic City Food Truck Opens At ‘The Walk’
I’m a huge fan of a high quality food truck. They’re just wonderful and are capable of preparing and serving fantastic meals. Here’s a fine example of this concept that has just opened in Atlantic City. Yesterday, Friday, October 28, 2022, the “We Are AC Food Truck”...
Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint
NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Landscaper fatally struck by car on Mercer Road in Princeton
A 70-year-old Ewing Township man was killed when he was struck by a car on Mercer Road after stepping into the roadway, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said. The man had been performing landscaping work at a house in...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
trentondaily.com
Bold Will Hold Reception Coming to Artworks on November 4th
Tattoos are transformative. With a needle and some ink, our skin is transformed into a canvas. Tattoos tell stories of culture, resilience, and individuality. Although the perception of the art form has evolved over the years, what has remained is the rebellious spirit and commitment to storytelling that has made tattoos so meaningful to so many.
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
Galloway fire displaces 18 people
A fire in Galloway Township displaced 18 people early Saturday morning. Police responded to Apache Court just after 5 a.m. and found a building with dozens of apartments engulfed in flames. All surrounding fire departments were notified and responded, police said. Officers went floor by floor to make sure everyone...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
