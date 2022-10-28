ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
Foodie Friday: The Witching Hour

The Witching Hour is a horror movie food truck that offers a unique ambiance and some of the best burgers you'll ever taste in downtown Bentonville. From the horror decor and art to the flavorful bites of burgers and fries - The Witching is worth a trip to #VisitBentonville at all times of the year! Start planning your trip today!
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found

ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Arkansas

Walmart - 406 S. Walton Blvd. Harps - 2894 W Sunset Ave. Harps - 319 E Buchanan St. Franklin County Courthouse - 607 E Main St. Health Wise Pharmacy - 607 E Main St. Franklin County Courthouse - 211 W Commercial St. "This is a good opportunity for those people...
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
