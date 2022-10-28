Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
Foodie Friday: The Witching Hour
The Witching Hour is a horror movie food truck that offers a unique ambiance and some of the best burgers you'll ever taste in downtown Bentonville. From the horror decor and art to the flavorful bites of burgers and fries - The Witching is worth a trip to #VisitBentonville at all times of the year! Start planning your trip today!
7Hills campout at Arvest Ballpark to bring awareness to homelessness this winter
Temperatures are dropping here in Northwest Arkansas and not everyone has a warm home to return to every night.
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue
ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
Rogers Silver Alert activated
Rogers Police Department has activated a Silver Alert on an 84-year-old who was last known to be near the Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Emergency Room. She may be traveling by car.
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Rogers PD inactivates Silver Alert for missing woman
Rogers Police Department has activated a Silver Alert on an 84-year-old who was last known to be near the Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Emergency Room. She may be traveling by car.
How to prevent a stroke
According to the American Heart Association, more than 795,000 people experience a stroke each year.
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found
ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Arkansas
Walmart - 406 S. Walton Blvd. Harps - 2894 W Sunset Ave. Harps - 319 E Buchanan St. Franklin County Courthouse - 607 E Main St. Health Wise Pharmacy - 607 E Main St. Franklin County Courthouse - 211 W Commercial St. "This is a good opportunity for those people...
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
