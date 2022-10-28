On October 20, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a reported roof on fire at the Bennett Valley Senior Center located at 704 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. While en route Redcom Dispatch Center began to receive multiple reports of fire coming from the roof of the center. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under four minutes to find heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building that had previously housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center. The building no longer housed a senior center and was boarded up and not in use at the time of the fire. The property was also fenced with construction fencing.

