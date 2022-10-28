ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KCBS anchor John Evans retiring after long Bay Area radio career

SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime Bay Area radio voice is retiring after over 40 years on the air. John Evans finished his final shift at KCBS Radio Friday morning, ringing in the 5 o'clock hour followed by applause and cheers from coworkers. He's been the overnight anchor at the all-news...
KRON4 News

12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Digger’s Diner

(KRON) — Where do you go in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate the Halloween spirit, but enjoy a candy-free meal. Your answer is Digger’s Diner. The diner features a dining room in the back called “the graveyard” all year long, not just on Halloween. For more, watch Dine & Dine using the video player above.
diablomag.com

Best New East Bay Restaurants 2022

When Aomboon Deasy of K and J Orchards took ownership of a restaurant on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue, we expected seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients. What we didn’t expect were avant-garde dishes that challenged our preconceptions of flavor and form. This modern approach comes courtesy of chef Alan Hsu, whose résumé...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tweet supporting Kanye West shakes up Oakland City Council race

OAKLAND -- A controversy in the Oakland City Council race has emerged centered around a tweet by a candidate about the scandalized rapper formerly known as Kanye West.District 4 council seat candidate Nenna Joiner came under fire for a recent tweet she posted about the embattled rapper and entrepreneur saying, "Still rooting for you. Hope your comeback is much greater." It included the hashtag "#prayforYe."  West -- who has legally changed his name to simply Ye -- has come under serious fire after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks during interviews and in social media posts over the past several weeks.A host...
OAKLAND, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Not much left of old Bennett Valley Senior Center

On October 20, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a reported roof on fire at the Bennett Valley Senior Center located at 704 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. While en route Redcom Dispatch Center began to receive multiple reports of fire coming from the roof of the center. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under four minutes to find heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building that had previously housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center. The building no longer housed a senior center and was boarded up and not in use at the time of the fire. The property was also fenced with construction fencing.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KQED

Bay Area Children's Hospitals Strained as RSV Surge Arrives

Patients are flooding Bay Area hospitals as a common respiratory virus sweeps across the region, mirroring a similar surge that has ravaged the East Coast this month. “Last night I admitted a 3-year-old child from the emergency department who spent nine hours in the emergency room waiting for a bed in the hospital,” said Dr. David Cornfield, pediatric pulmonologist at Stanford University. “And that's not terrifically unusual [right now].”
Lake County News

Sheriff Martin announces retirement

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

NWS warns of dangerous beach conditions in Bay Area

(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning people that dangerous waves could reach up to 20 feet high Monday in the Bay Area –with sneaker waves up and down the coasts. KRON4 spoke to the NMW about why the big waves should be a big concern. Few surfers and beachgoers about the sneaker waves […]

