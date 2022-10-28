Read full article on original website
CIF-North Coast Section: Sophomore Dominic Kelly bails out battered De La Salle over Amador Valley
The banged-up and battered De La Salle High School-Concord football team found itself in trouble yet again on October 28. The Spartans were trailing at Amador Valley-Pleasanton late in the first half, 7-0. Starting running back Charles Greer was in street clothes thanks to an injury. Fullback Dylan ...
12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
Oakland youth sports teams question where money went for new artificial turf planned 8 years ago
The concept was to install synthetic turf at a baseball and football field, so kids could use it year-round -- even during the rainy months. But the politicians have not lived up to their promises.
KCBS anchor John Evans retiring after long Bay Area radio career
SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime Bay Area radio voice is retiring after over 40 years on the air. John Evans finished his final shift at KCBS Radio Friday morning, ringing in the 5 o'clock hour followed by applause and cheers from coworkers. He's been the overnight anchor at the all-news...
12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
Dine & Dish: Digger’s Diner
(KRON) — Where do you go in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate the Halloween spirit, but enjoy a candy-free meal. Your answer is Digger’s Diner. The diner features a dining room in the back called “the graveyard” all year long, not just on Halloween. For more, watch Dine & Dine using the video player above.
Best New East Bay Restaurants 2022
When Aomboon Deasy of K and J Orchards took ownership of a restaurant on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue, we expected seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients. What we didn’t expect were avant-garde dishes that challenged our preconceptions of flavor and form. This modern approach comes courtesy of chef Alan Hsu, whose résumé...
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
Tweet supporting Kanye West shakes up Oakland City Council race
OAKLAND -- A controversy in the Oakland City Council race has emerged centered around a tweet by a candidate about the scandalized rapper formerly known as Kanye West.District 4 council seat candidate Nenna Joiner came under fire for a recent tweet she posted about the embattled rapper and entrepreneur saying, "Still rooting for you. Hope your comeback is much greater." It included the hashtag "#prayforYe." West -- who has legally changed his name to simply Ye -- has come under serious fire after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks during interviews and in social media posts over the past several weeks.A host...
Not much left of old Bennett Valley Senior Center
On October 20, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a reported roof on fire at the Bennett Valley Senior Center located at 704 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. While en route Redcom Dispatch Center began to receive multiple reports of fire coming from the roof of the center. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under four minutes to find heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building that had previously housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center. The building no longer housed a senior center and was boarded up and not in use at the time of the fire. The property was also fenced with construction fencing.
East Bay Shoe Store Becomes Latest Retailer to Pull Yeezy Brand From Shelves
A brand-new shoe store in the East Bay is joining the backlash against Ye, the rapper and businessman formerly known as Kanye West. Los Angeles-based Bottom Bunk recently opened a new store in Walnut Creek. The owner is pulling all Yeezy products from store shelves. “Morally, it doesn’t sit right...
Bay Area Children's Hospitals Strained as RSV Surge Arrives
Patients are flooding Bay Area hospitals as a common respiratory virus sweeps across the region, mirroring a similar surge that has ravaged the East Coast this month. “Last night I admitted a 3-year-old child from the emergency department who spent nine hours in the emergency room waiting for a bed in the hospital,” said Dr. David Cornfield, pediatric pulmonologist at Stanford University. “And that's not terrifically unusual [right now].”
Bay Area to see rain, coldest weather of the season so far next week
A cold front from Canada is expected to dive down into the Bay Area next week, bringing rain and and the coldest weather of the season so far.
Sheriff Martin announces retirement
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
NWS warns of dangerous beach conditions in Bay Area
(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning people that dangerous waves could reach up to 20 feet high Monday in the Bay Area –with sneaker waves up and down the coasts. KRON4 spoke to the NMW about why the big waves should be a big concern. Few surfers and beachgoers about the sneaker waves […]
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
