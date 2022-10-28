Bigfoot? Or Big Tale?

Mike Miller and Michael Feltner pose with a statue of Bigfoot. (Photo provided)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Is there an ape-like creature lurking in the forests of North America? Is he hairy, tall with a cone-shaped head, and massive feet? Mike Miller and Michael Feltner, known as the Ohio Night Stalkers, would say, “yes.”

Miller and Feltner are two average guys who research and lecture on Bigfoot. They are confident that Sasquatch (and more than one) lives and wanders in places like Adams County, Ohio, where they and Feltner’s teenage son captured their chilling audio howls on October 11, 2014. Feltner made a distinctive howling noise, and the weekend warriors heard back from the beast. Feltner said he experienced a “Class A” sighting of the furry giant and described him as enormous with a cone-shaped head. Both men claim it was a night that changed their lives forever.

The 2014 experience landed Miller and Feltner a feature on the Travel Channel’s Terror in the Woods; These Woods are Haunted, Small Town Monsters, and the documentary On the Trail of Bigfoot. They have presented on national radio stations and made live appearances to lecture and play the unsettling audio recorded from that infamous night of the Bigfoot encounter.

Is Bigfoot vicious? Feltner said there are stories but no proof. Miller said, “We think Bigfoot is territorial.” The Night Stalkers believe Bigfoot is elusive, and just doesn’t want folks around. “They want to convince you to leave.”

Researchers like Miller and Feltner are called cryptozoologists (yes – it’s a real thing). A cryptozoologist is a pseudoscience that searches for and studies unknown, legendary, or extinct animals whose present existence is disputed or unsubstantiated, particularly those popular in folklore (Wikipedia). Jeffrey Meldrum is a professor of Anatomy and Anthropology at Idaho State University. He has been researching and publishing studies on Bigfoot for decades. According to a deseret.com article, Meldrum is an academic scientist who believes in Bigfoot. Meldrum knows other educated believers who are ridiculed for their convictions, but he continues to pursue, research, and cast footprints. Miller and Feltner know many folks doubt their claims, but that doesn’t stop them either.

Miller said, “I think that night we got really lucky. I think we went into an area where no one had gone and bothered them.” He continued, “I thought we were being herded.” Feltner said, “The howling woke my son, who was asleep in the SUV. I’ve hunted my whole life, and I’ve heard a lot of animal sounds, but I’ve never heard anything like that.”

The Defender doesn’t want to ruin the upcoming Ohio Night Stalkers’ presentation, so we’ll leave out the details of that harrowing evening in Adams County, nearly eight years ago. The event is October 29 starting with a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. at MoonDoggie LiVERee, 4590 Ohio Brush Creek Road in Manchester, Ohio, Those who are Bigfoot curious or even Sasquatch skeptics are encouraged to come, listen, and learn - then decide for yourself. There is a $5 entry fee for the program. Dress warm and bring a blanket or lawn chair to be comfortable. There will be Bigfoot merchandise for purchase.

Are you not convinced? It’s okay - sometimes it’s fun to explore legends and tales. Chris Van Allsburg said, “The inclination to believe in the fantastic may strike some as a failure in logic, or gullibility, but it’s really a gift. A world that might have Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster is clearly superior to one that definitely does not.”