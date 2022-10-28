Read full article on original website
Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming the Netflix True-Crime Series
Following the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the true-crime series about the serial killer's gruesome crimes which became a massive hit on Netflix, Evan Peters is sharing what it was like to get into character and take on such an intense project. "I was terrified....
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)
A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
Cormac Roth, Musician and Actor Tim Roth's Son, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The English actor shared that his son died following a battle with cancer on Oct. 16. Roth shared the news in a statement to ET. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac...
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2
Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup
Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
Anna Faris Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Return to 'Scary Movie' Franchise (Exclusive)
Anna Faris is down to make a return to the Scary Movie franchise -- if the price is right!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Faris and her The Estate co-star, Toni Collette, to discuss her return to acting and the beloved horror parody franchise. "I love Regina [Hall] so...
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for the punk band Dead Kennedys, who worked briefly with The Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died. He was 63. The Dead Kennedys confirmed the news of his death in a tribute post on Instagram, stating that police believe he died following an accidental fall.
'Firefly Lane': Everything We Know About the Final Season
Firefly Lane has a lot of questions to answer when it returns for its second and final season on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, the one-hour drama is back for the final 16 episodes, with the first half dropping in December. Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the series -- which was one of Netflix's most popular of 2021 -- chronicles Tully and Kate's lifelong friendship as it spans over the course of three decades.
