csurams.com
Rams Prepare for Rematches with San Jose State and Nevada
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The month of November means crunch time in the collegiate volleyball world as the Colorado State volleyball team enters into another crucial week of conference play. This week, the Rams will face off against the San Jose State Spartans and the Nevada Wolf Park, both in enemy territory. The Spartans currently sit tied with the Rams in conference standings in second place as both teams boast a 10-2 Mountain West record.
csurams.com
Men’s Golf Moves Up the Leaderboard Tuesday
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Colorado state men's golf moved its way up the leaderboard on Tuesday at the Saint Mary's invitational going from fifth to second place through 36 holes. It was a high-scoring day at Spyglass Hills Golf Club, but the Rams were able to keep it low...
csurams.com
Front Range Battles Close Out Fall Season
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – This week Colorado State's women's tennis team wraps up the fall tournament season as it will be competing in the Colorado Cup hosted by the University of Denver. The tournament runs from Friday to Sunday and will have athletes from Air Force, Colorado, and Denver competing at Denver Tennis Park.
csurams.com
Monday Presser: Norvell Experiencing a Youth Movement Like Never Before
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – If you do something long enough, you'll encounter just about everything. This season, Jay Norvell is experiencing a first he would rather have bypassed, and the loss to Boise State put it on display more than ever before. "I have to give Boise credit. They...
csurams.com
Men’s Golf Take Tricks with Treats for Even Round Monday
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The first round of the Saint Mary's Invitational was full of tricks and treats for the No. 18 Colorado State men's golf team. The Rams rode the ups and downs of the round to shoot an even-par 284 over the first 18 holes. The score places CSU in fifth place, nine strokes back of leaders San Diego.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly
The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
1 seriously injured in Overland neighborhood shooting
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one victim.
I-25 reopens near 6th Avenue in Denver after 3 vehicle crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open after a crash on Friday morning.
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?
If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
CBI finishes facial composite of woman found deceased in Weld County in 1973
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation published a facial composite of a woman whose skeletal remains were found almost 50 years ago near Platteville.
