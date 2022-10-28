FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The month of November means crunch time in the collegiate volleyball world as the Colorado State volleyball team enters into another crucial week of conference play. This week, the Rams will face off against the San Jose State Spartans and the Nevada Wolf Park, both in enemy territory. The Spartans currently sit tied with the Rams in conference standings in second place as both teams boast a 10-2 Mountain West record.

