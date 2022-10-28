A young man in Centralia was arrested Friday morning for pulling a handgun on passengers riding an Amtrak train. According to the reports, police were contacted by Amtrak at 4:33 a.m. Friday about a suspect who pulled a gun on the other passengers. All authorities that were available in the area were sent to the Centralia Station. By 4:35 am the train arrived at the station and officers met with Amtrak conductors as well as 24-year-old Robert King.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO