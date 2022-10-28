Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
KMOV
Racing community rallies behind young champion after race car destroyed in fire
METRO EAST (KMOV) - The racing community is rallying behind a Metro East girl who lost her race car when her family’s business caught fire. Quinn Ahrens, 11, started racing just before she turned 6 and has never slowed down. “Watching her out on the track is one of...
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
Yes, the Exorcist House in St. Louis is Real and Don’t Go There
There is a house in St. Louis that has some of the most famous history in regards to paranormal happenings. While it is a very real place, you really should not go there and I'll explain why. First, a brief history. The movie "The Exorcist" was based on real exorcisms...
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in Illinois
I had no idea of it in the past. Alton is a small and beautiful town on the Mississippi River in Madison County. I had never been there but many of my friends belong to Alton and they asked me to visit the town someday.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
wgel.com
Aviston Family Restaurant Destroyed By Fire
The Aviston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Harrison Wednesday morning around 2:34 AM. The structure was the Aviston Family Restaurant. Upon arrival, crews report heavy fire was showing through the roof. Aviston firefighters received mutual aid from Sugar Creek, Breese, St. Rose and Clin Clair fire personnel. They were on scene for about five hours.
wfcnnews.com
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens
MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
Man killed in Sunday morning crash
A man was killed in a crash Sunday morning after he swerved off the roadway and hit an embankment.
advantagenews.com
Alton home damaged in early morning fire
There were no injuries reported in an early morning fire in Alton. The Alton Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Brown Street just after midnight and found flames coming from the back of the structure. East Alton fire crews were also called in to assist. The fire was...
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
newschannel20.com
Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
travelnoire.com
Amtrak Rider Arrested After Pulling Gun On Passengers
A young man in Centralia was arrested Friday morning for pulling a handgun on passengers riding an Amtrak train. According to the reports, police were contacted by Amtrak at 4:33 a.m. Friday about a suspect who pulled a gun on the other passengers. All authorities that were available in the area were sent to the Centralia Station. By 4:35 am the train arrived at the station and officers met with Amtrak conductors as well as 24-year-old Robert King.
southernillinoisnow.com
Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia
Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole Saturday in Sappington
SAPPINGTON, Mo. — One teen died and two others were injured early Saturday morning in Sappington after their car crashed into a utility pole. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on Gravois Road at a high speed. Police said there were...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
okawvilletimes.com
Sewer Project, Liquor Licenses Approved by Village Board
Sewer work and liquor licenses were on the agenda for the Okawville Village Board meeting Monday night. The board voted to accept a bid for the sewer line replacement project at the EVWR Railroad crossing on Front Street near Top Ag. Haier Plumbing and Heating’s bid of $128,445 was accepted...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man sentenced to two years in prison for possession of meth
A 26-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to two years in prison in Marion County Court after earlier pleading guilty to possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Dustin Taylor of Hotze Road earlier had charges of obstructing identification and resisting arrest that were filed at the same time as the meth charge dropped. A separate burglary charge for entering a building in the 200 block of South Castle had also been dropped.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Officials Pass Proposed Budget and Property Tax Levy
EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Finance and Government Operations Committee on Monday approved a proposed $182.6 million fiscal year 2023 budget, along with a $30.8 million property tax levy. The committee voted on Thursday to send the proposed FY2023 budget and zero-growth tax levy to the County Board at...
