ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
OHIO STATE
NASDAQ

3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market

The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
TheStreet

Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
Zacks.com

New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy

HONE - Free Report) , Washington Federal, Inc. (. WAFD - Free Report) , Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. SMCI - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
msn.com

The world is getting cleaner – and this stock is primed to benefit

Environmental, social and governance investing is becoming increasingly popular. In the first half of this year, a net $120bn flowed into ESG funds globally against a net outflow of $139bn across broader market funds. In addition, many investors are now focusing on the ESG credentials of individual companies before deciding...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed on Muddled Earnings and Econ Data

Stocks closed mixed Thursday in a seesaw session driven by conflicting corporate earnings reports and a cloudy picture on the health of the U.S. economy. Strong earnings from Caterpillar (CAT (opens in new tab), +7.8%) helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average end the day in the green, rising 0.6% to close at 32,036. But a disappointing revenue forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META (opens in new tab), -24.6%) after Wednesday's close weighed on the Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index slumped 1.6% to finish at 10,792. The broader S&P 500, meanwhile, somewhat split the difference, closing off 0.6% at 3,807.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy