4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. China's leader...
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy
HONE - Free Report) , Washington Federal, Inc. (. WAFD - Free Report) , Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. SMCI - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
NASDAQ
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
US stocks climb after GDP shows economy returning to growth, while Big Tech earnings continue to disappoint
US stocks traded mixed Thursday as a better-than-expected GDP print showed the economy grew 2.6%. Meta shares shed 23% after reporting an earnings miss after the closing bell on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised interest rates to 1.5%, the highest mark since 2009. US stocks climbed Thursday after...
7 Stocks, 4 Funds to Profit from a Strong Dollar
A rising dollar is a tailwind for many U.S. stocks. but you have to choose carefully.
US stocks trade mixed as GDP lifts sentiment while investors brace for next wave of mega-cap earnings
US stocks traded mixed on Thursday as GDP figures surprised to the upside, quelling some recession fears. The Nasdaq slid on weak tech earnings, with Facebook parent Meta marking the latest miss. Apple, Amazon, and Intel are expected to report financials after the close. US stocks traded mixed on Thursday,...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
msn.com
The world is getting cleaner – and this stock is primed to benefit
Environmental, social and governance investing is becoming increasingly popular. In the first half of this year, a net $120bn flowed into ESG funds globally against a net outflow of $139bn across broader market funds. In addition, many investors are now focusing on the ESG credentials of individual companies before deciding...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed on Muddled Earnings and Econ Data
Stocks closed mixed Thursday in a seesaw session driven by conflicting corporate earnings reports and a cloudy picture on the health of the U.S. economy. Strong earnings from Caterpillar (CAT (opens in new tab), +7.8%) helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average end the day in the green, rising 0.6% to close at 32,036. But a disappointing revenue forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META (opens in new tab), -24.6%) after Wednesday's close weighed on the Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index slumped 1.6% to finish at 10,792. The broader S&P 500, meanwhile, somewhat split the difference, closing off 0.6% at 3,807.
How the stock market has moved with all 5 of the Fed interest rate increases
Even with worries about an impending recession, investors have been surprisingly upbeat on the days when the Fed has increased interest rates.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
