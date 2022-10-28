Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Jerry T. Garner, 65
Jerry Thomas "JT" Garner, 65, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births for Oct. 30, 2022
Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima. Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter,...
Yakima Herald Republic
H.J Carter, 88
H.J Carter, 88, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Herry S. Williams, 86
Henry Stein Williams, 86, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
David W. Carlton, 68
David Wayne Carlton, 68, of Yakima died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Joseph H. Moore, 89
Joseph H. Moore, 89, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Donald Johnson
Donald "Don" E. Johnson, age 80, passed away on October 24, 2022, at Willow Springs. Don was born on December 11, 1941, in Seattle, Washington, to Ed and Eunice Johnson. Don grew up in Selah, Washington, and graduated from Selah High School in 1961. Don married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Asher, and together they had three daughters. Later in life, Don married Jean Morrow, having one daughter.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lois E. Benge, 85
Lois E. Benge, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Guinevieve Lund
Guinevieve Wana Cornett Lund, age 97, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Guinevieve was born June 18, 1925 in Yakima to George Cornett, MD and Ruby Cornett. A Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2023. A full obituary and service details will be published at that time.
Yakima Herald Republic
Carol K. Shute, 86
Carol K. Shute, 86, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Betty Jean Judkins, 93
Betty Jean Judkins, 93, of Richland, formerly of Prosser, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Brookside Torbett Senior Living in Richland. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, prosserfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Linda L. Nygaard, 41
Linda L. Nygaard, 41, of Selah died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: A pro with a smile: Vote for Venables
To the editor — I am writing in support of Mischa Venables for county clerk. I had the pleasure and honor to work with Mischa in Ellensburg. There could be 2-3 feet of snow, she was there, reliably. In 110-degree heat, she wore a smile. No matter the long days, skipped breaks and challenging clients, she was always professional.
Yakima Herald Republic
Artist of the month: Muralist Chase Reiff focuses on community in Sunnyside street art
On many a morning, you can find artist Chase Reiff in the back of his truck in the shadow of a wall, preparing paint and mixing colors. Wednesday was no different. Despite the October chill, Reiff was working to find the right shade of red for the background of a new mural.
Yakima Herald Republic
Economic leaders discuss post-pandemic economy in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA – In terms of the economy, perhaps nothing has been changed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than the workforce in Yakima County and beyond. The number of people still seeking jobs, the location of where employees carry out their assignments, and what many employees consider an appropriate work/life balance all have been affected, Yakima Valley economic leaders said at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Yakima lunch meeting.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pan de muerto: A delicious tradition in the Yakima Valley
It’s time for delicious pan de muerto, a special bread that celebrates Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Who doesn’t crave a delicious pan de muerto with a cup of hot chocolate? Mexican tradition said that this bread is loved by everyone, the dead and the living, which is why it is a must in Dia de los Muertos offerings and altars, and in homes that celebrate this pre-Hispanic tradition in Mexico.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosser rolls to victory but get no help from Ephrata
PROSSER — Everything went right on the field for Prosser on Friday but not elsewhere. While the Mustangs were busy rolling to a 52-7 CWAC victory over Selah at Fiker Stadium, the best scenarios that kept them in the running for a trip to state didn't unfold. Ephrata, which...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Three stand out in Yakima County Commission races
Following the settlement of a voting rights lawsuit, Yakima County ballots will look a little different for this election. Newly drawn districts mean voters will only see the county commissioner candidates running in their voting districts. The change also means all three commission seats are up for grabs, so Commissioners...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside earns share of CBBN title and top seed for crossovers
With a shot at a league title and a top seed for next week's state-qualifying round, Noah McNair is a good guy to have on your side. Sunnyside's unguardable junior wide receiver caught his 14th and 15th touchdown passes of the season in the first quarter and led Sunnyside to a 28-8 victory over Davis on the final night of CBBN football at Zaepfel Stadium.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley lawmakers, candidates respond to proposed WA constitutional amendment on abortion access
It’s still election season, but Washington state lawmakers are looking ahead to topics expected to come up in the 2023 legislative session, including policies related to reproductive health and abortion. At a recent news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve access to abortion and...
Comments / 0