Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Jerry T. Garner, 65

Jerry Thomas "JT" Garner, 65, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births for Oct. 30, 2022

Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima. Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

H.J Carter, 88

H.J Carter, 88, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Herry S. Williams, 86

Henry Stein Williams, 86, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David W. Carlton, 68

David Wayne Carlton, 68, of Yakima died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Joseph H. Moore, 89

Joseph H. Moore, 89, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Donald Johnson

Donald "Don" E. Johnson, age 80, passed away on October 24, 2022, at Willow Springs. Don was born on December 11, 1941, in Seattle, Washington, to Ed and Eunice Johnson. Don grew up in Selah, Washington, and graduated from Selah High School in 1961. Don married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Asher, and together they had three daughters. Later in life, Don married Jean Morrow, having one daughter.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lois E. Benge, 85

Lois E. Benge, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Guinevieve Lund

Guinevieve Wana Cornett Lund, age 97, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Guinevieve was born June 18, 1925 in Yakima to George Cornett, MD and Ruby Cornett. A Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2023. A full obituary and service details will be published at that time.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Carol K. Shute, 86

Carol K. Shute, 86, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Betty Jean Judkins, 93

Betty Jean Judkins, 93, of Richland, formerly of Prosser, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Brookside Torbett Senior Living in Richland. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, prosserfuneralhome.com.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Linda L. Nygaard, 41

Linda L. Nygaard, 41, of Selah died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: A pro with a smile: Vote for Venables

To the editor — I am writing in support of Mischa Venables for county clerk. I had the pleasure and honor to work with Mischa in Ellensburg. There could be 2-3 feet of snow, she was there, reliably. In 110-degree heat, she wore a smile. No matter the long days, skipped breaks and challenging clients, she was always professional.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Economic leaders discuss post-pandemic economy in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA – In terms of the economy, perhaps nothing has been changed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than the workforce in Yakima County and beyond. The number of people still seeking jobs, the location of where employees carry out their assignments, and what many employees consider an appropriate work/life balance all have been affected, Yakima Valley economic leaders said at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Yakima lunch meeting.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pan de muerto: A delicious tradition in the Yakima Valley

It’s time for delicious pan de muerto, a special bread that celebrates Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Who doesn’t crave a delicious pan de muerto with a cup of hot chocolate? Mexican tradition said that this bread is loved by everyone, the dead and the living, which is why it is a must in Dia de los Muertos offerings and altars, and in homes that celebrate this pre-Hispanic tradition in Mexico.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Prosser rolls to victory but get no help from Ephrata

PROSSER — Everything went right on the field for Prosser on Friday but not elsewhere. While the Mustangs were busy rolling to a 52-7 CWAC victory over Selah at Fiker Stadium, the best scenarios that kept them in the running for a trip to state didn't unfold. Ephrata, which...
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Three stand out in Yakima County Commission races

Following the settlement of a voting rights lawsuit, Yakima County ballots will look a little different for this election. Newly drawn districts mean voters will only see the county commissioner candidates running in their voting districts. The change also means all three commission seats are up for grabs, so Commissioners...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside earns share of CBBN title and top seed for crossovers

With a shot at a league title and a top seed for next week's state-qualifying round, Noah McNair is a good guy to have on your side. Sunnyside's unguardable junior wide receiver caught his 14th and 15th touchdown passes of the season in the first quarter and led Sunnyside to a 28-8 victory over Davis on the final night of CBBN football at Zaepfel Stadium.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

