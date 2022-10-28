ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboy football team’s season came to an end Friday night in a 23-6 home playoff loss to Rose Hill. The Rockets also defeated the Cowboys in Abilene 16-12 on September 30. In the first meeting the two teams combined for 7 turnovers with the Cowboys committing 4 of them. Friday night, Rose Hill didn’t turn over the football while Abilene turned it over 4 times which was the difference in the game.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO