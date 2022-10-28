Read full article on original website
Charles Dewain May
On Tuesday October 25, 2022 Charles Dewain May age 90, beloved Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend to many passed away in Salina, Kansas surrounded by family. Charles was born to Maude Della (Fink) and Harry Clay May in Codell, Kansas on July 8, 1932. He was a...
Roger N. Whelchel
Roger N. Whelchel,85, Solomon, passed away October 27, 2022 at Brookdale-Fairdale Senior Living in Salina, KS. He was born July 28, 1937 at home on Magnolia Road, Salina, KS, the son George N and Elizabeth (Weburg) Whelchel. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Chloris Chapman and Phyllis...
WalkSalina Program Re-Launches
A program which promotes walking tours of portions of Salina is re-launching. According to OCCK Transportation, the re-launch of the WalkSalina website calls for some celebration and they are doing just that with the WalkSalina Sweepstakes in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week happening November 6 to 22, 2022.
Janet Sue Layton
Janet Sue Layton, 75, of Salina, Kan., passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1947, in Concordia, Kan., to Ivan and Geraldine (Patterson) Clark. Janet was united in marriage to Robert Layton on May 27, 1967, in Concordia. Janet loved her family and would...
Public Bison Auction This Week
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will conduct a public auction to sell surplus bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range this week. According to the organization, the auction is slated for Wednesday, beginning at 11 am, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Those interested in bidding should arrive early to receive a bidder number.
Leaders Participate in Agriculture Roundtable
AgTrax was honored to host Kansas Governor Laura Kelly & Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Beam at its downtown Hutchinson, Kan. headquarters for talks on ‘Agriculture & Economic Development in Central Kansas.’. The Governor joined local leaders in Hutchinson for a roundtable discussion that focused on how her administration...
NCAA Weekly Recap
The 2022 fall season is down to just three football teams for the NCAA. The Beloit Lady Trojan volleyball team competed in the Class 3A state volleyball tournament this past weekend, where they went 0-3 in pool competition while the Beloit football team joined Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline in the winner’s circle in football on Friday night to advance to the 2nd round of their respective classifications this Friday night.
K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend. The Wildcats are seeking to break...
Farm Transition Conferences Planned
The Kansas State University Department of Agricultural Economics will be hosting three conferences to help farmers and ranchers plan for the transition of their farm to the next generation. According to the school, the cost for the one-day Farm and Ranch Transition Conferences is $60 for those who register by...
Salina Police Log 10-31-22
Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.
NCKL Weekly Recap
Clay Center High School was the top school in the North Central Kansas League this past week as the Tiger football team won the lone NCKL showdown in the opening round of the playoffs and the Lady Tiger volleyball team was the lone NCKL school to qualify for its respective state tournament.
Rose Hill Ends Abilene’s Season
ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboy football team’s season came to an end Friday night in a 23-6 home playoff loss to Rose Hill. The Rockets also defeated the Cowboys in Abilene 16-12 on September 30. In the first meeting the two teams combined for 7 turnovers with the Cowboys committing 4 of them. Friday night, Rose Hill didn’t turn over the football while Abilene turned it over 4 times which was the difference in the game.
Salina Students Win Scholarships at FHSU Event
A couple of students from Salina took home scholarships from an event at Fort Hays State University. According to the school, two students from Salina South High School were among students who won scholarships. Fort Hays State University’s Admissions Office and the Department of Teacher Education recently hosted the fourth...
AVCTL-I Weekly Recap
2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings. The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 still has three football teams alive after the first week of the 2022 playoffs and the AVCTL 1 has three soccer teams remaining as the playoffs proceed into the quarterfinal round this week. The AVCTL...
No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Cowboys, 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
Salina Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges
A Salina man wanted on a failure to appear warrant is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a controlled substance user. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were attempting to contact 24-year-old David Boeschling in the parking lot at the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway on Sunday night around 9:20pm.
Saline County Clerk Ready for Vote
Saline County Master Clerk and Elections Officer Jamie Doss is preparing for a steady turnout for the November 8th midterm election. Doss joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Monday to discuss the mechanics behind the count. Listen to the full interview here as she covers voting machines, protected...
K-State’s Howard, Zentner Named Big 12 Players of the Week
– For a third time this season Kansas State had a pair of players earn weekly honors from the conference, as junior quarterback Will Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and senior punter/kicker Ty Zentner earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announced Monday.
$470,000 Parking Lot Project Complete
On Monday, October 31st , the parking lot west of 5 th Street between Iron Avenue and Ash Street in downtown Salina will open again. According to the City of Salina, during a period of just seven weeks, including a number of rain days, Vogts Parga and their subcontractors:. Removed...
Salina Central XC’s Katelyn Rupe wins individual State Title, Boys see strong finish
43 – FR, Liam Deniau-Young – 17:16.4.
