Read full article on original website
Related
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
NEW POLL: Tim Ryan holds slight lead over JD Vance in Ohio's US Senate race; Mike DeWine well ahead of Nan Whaley in battle for governor
BEREA, Ohio — With less than two weeks to go before the midterm elections, could Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat be on the verge of flipping?. In the race to replace the retiring Republican Rob Portman, a new poll released Wednesday by Baldwin Wallace University shows Democratic nominee and current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan with a narrow lead over venture capitalist and author JD Vance. 50.2% of respondents favored Ryan compared to 46% for the GOP's Vance, with a +/-3.5% margin of error.
Donald Trump, JD Vance plan rally in Southwest Ohio ahead of midterm election
VANDALIA, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally in Southwest Ohio for Senate candidate JD Vance. Trump and Vance will speak at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport Monday, Nov. 7. According to a release, Trump will deliver remarks in support of his "unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda."
Letter: Tim Ryan is the right choice for US Senate in Ohio
Tim Ryan would make a great United States senator to represent Ohio. He is both pro-worker and pro-business. Tim Ryan has served in the U.S. Congress since 2003 and has been a leader in efforts to strengthen manufacturing in Ohio. He has promoted policies that help American manufacturers lead the world in new technologies. He has proposed trade policies that allow American companies to be able to compete on a level playing field. ...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Former President Trump coming back to Ohio to hold a rally
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The 45th president of the United States will be holding a rally in support of a candidate the night before the Nov. 8 election. According to a release, President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
Brian Mast in Good Shape to Keep Congressional Seat in Florida
Democrats have targeted U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., in recent election cycles but they have largely avoided going after him this time out and he is a solid favorite to win a fourth term in Congress. First elected to Congress in 2016 after serving in the Army–including losing both his...
The Revenge of Tim ‘I Told You So’ Ryan
LIMA, OH. — A typical Democrat wouldn’t be here. It’s the final stretch of his Senate race, and Tim Ryan is spending one of the campaign’s last Saturdays in Allen County, where Trump won by a mammoth 40 points two years ago. Most in his party believe the white working-class voters here have been permanently lost to the GOP. But Ryan made his way to this cavernous union hall in northwest Ohio because he hasn’t given up. On stage, the 10-term congressman stood before a crowd of just a few dozen. He talked about ending a “broken economic system” in which...
The critics are wrong: Voting in Georgia, Michigan and elsewhere is easier than ever
Our elections have never been more secure, with verifiable paper ballots, audits and tests of voting machines and more transparency than ever.
Wave of Michigan RSV cases taxes pediatric hospitals
The steady beep of a medical monitor droned in the background. Melissa Parker’s 3-week-old, chubby-cheeked youngest son, Owen, lay in a crib as high-flow oxygen pushed through a tube and into his nostrils. “He started with just a runny nose at home on the weekend (of Oct. 22) and that kind of progressed,” said Parker, 34, of Shelby Township. “He started being a little less like himself. He wasn't eating as much or as often, was falling...
Comments / 0