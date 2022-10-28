Read full article on original website
⚽ Tiger men No. 3 seed for GAC/MIAA Tournament
RUSSELVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer will be the No. 3 seed in the four-team GAC/MIAA Tournament, held November 4 and 6. The tournament will be in Bethany, Oklahoma for a second straight year as Southern Nazarene claimed a second-straight regular season title to host the tournament. FHSU will face Rogers State in the semifinals.
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Wichita West
The Hays High Indians host the Wichita West Pioneers in week nine matchup Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff set for...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Damian Evans
We visit with former Fort Hays State basketball great Damian Evans who was recently inducted into the Tiger Sports Hall of Fame.
🎥 111th Dist. candidate Hammond: 'Somebody has to represent our interests.'
Hays resident Ed Hammond, the former president of Fort Hays State University, has come out of retirement to run for the state's 111th House District. "I really love this community, and built a home in Hays after I left FHSU," Hammond, said in a recent interview with Hays Post. The...
LETTER: Hammond offers the leadership Kansas needs
You don’t have to look far to see the impact Ed Hammond has had on the local community and on tens of thousands of students over his more than 30 years of service to Kansas. In his time leading Fort Hays State University, Ed transformed the campus, was an innovator in online education, and strategically grew the university while managing expenses and keeping costs affordable for students to achieve their dreams of higher education.
Great Bend delegation heads to New Mexico to recruit workers
GREAT BEND — Teaming up with Dodge City and Liberal economic development teams, Great Bend Economic Development spent three days at the New Mexico State Fair to expose potential workforce in New Mexico to what western Kansas has to offer. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said the...
LETTER: Wasinger has proven true to Kansas values
When examining and thinking through for whom you’ll be voting for in this upcoming election, it’s important to know the values of the person receiving your vote. It’s essential that each individual representing you at the State Capital holds true to the values of Kansas – and I’m proud to say that my longtime friend and your State Representative, Barb Wasinger, has proven true to those Kansas values upon which we were all raised on. Do not be tricked by the Democrat who may campaign as a “moderate” but will be a rubberstamp for every liberal policy of Joe Biden’s White House.
Earthquake recorded Thursday near Rooks-Ellis county line
A small earthquake was recorded Thursday in southern Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.3-magnitude quake was detected at 4:25 p.m. just north of the Ellis County line, the KGS reported.
Thursday showers bring just a tenth of an inch of rain to Hays
Any rainfall is welcome these days, but Thursday's series of light showers produced just a tenth of an inch of accumulation, according to the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays. With just 0.23 inches of precipitation recorded in October, Hays is more than an inch behind normal for the month....
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
UPDATED: Find fun fall events for all ages in Hays area now through Monday
Corrected 10:42 a.m. Oct. 28: Location of Hays Community Theatre's presentation of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Harvest of Pumpkins. Visit the farmstead with its charming, rural setting. U-Pick-M pumpkins, maze, hayride, farm animals, shop in the barn for candles and fall decor. Open 1-4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Weekdays by appointment. School field trips and tours are welcome.
Hays PD Activity Log Oct. 16-22
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Cancer Council of Ellis County sets Twist Out Cancer Yoga-thon
The Twist Out Cancer Yoga-thon will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in Cunningham Hall 122. The Cancer Council of Ellis County and Fort Hays State University would like for you to join us in the fight against cancer by participating in the Yoga-thon. Teams are allowed up...
Portion of Pine Street in Hays will be closed Friday
On Friday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for pavement replacement due to waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic on Saturday. For more information, call (785) 628-7350.
Hays USD 489 school board approves Narcan policy
The Hays USD 489 school district approved Monday a policy that will make Narcan available in all the district schools. Narcan is a nasal spray that is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The medication will not harm an individual who is not experiencing an overdose, but it...
HPD arrest log, Oct. 16 to 22
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Christian Ray Weilert, 19, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 16 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Allen Rollins, 35, was arrested...
