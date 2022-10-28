When examining and thinking through for whom you’ll be voting for in this upcoming election, it’s important to know the values of the person receiving your vote. It’s essential that each individual representing you at the State Capital holds true to the values of Kansas – and I’m proud to say that my longtime friend and your State Representative, Barb Wasinger, has proven true to those Kansas values upon which we were all raised on. Do not be tricked by the Democrat who may campaign as a “moderate” but will be a rubberstamp for every liberal policy of Joe Biden’s White House.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO