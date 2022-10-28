Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Nov. 10 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg.
countynewsonline.org
St. Marys, Greenville, to hold Holiday Bazaar
St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society is having their 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on November 12 and 13, 2022. Times are Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Street Third, Greenville, Ohio.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - 2nd Street Market - Trick or Treat
Visitor our vendors for treats and wear a costume as we celebrate Halloween at 2nd Street Market!. Take a stroll through the Market for a family-friendly trick or treat while enjoying creative costumes worn by some of your favorite vendors!. Designated 'trick-or-treat' stops will have a pumpkin sign displayed along...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
countynewsonline.org
29th Annual Darke Co. OSU Alumni Club Nov. 8 ‘Tailgate Blood Drive’
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!
It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today
DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
Your Halloween guide to events happening around the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are in the midst of spooky season. Pumpkins, witches, characters of all kind are just some things that you are to find. 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of trunk or treat and fall festivals happening on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31. Trunk or Treat Brookville Community United Methodist […]
Crews respond to a fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Crews in Tipp City responded to reports of a fire late Sunday afternoon. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews from the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. at 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road, a Tipp City Fire spokesperson said.
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
Old Scratch Pizza announce plans to open new location in Troy
TROY — A Montgomery County pizza chain is expanding into Miami County. Old Scratch Pizza is set to open their fourth location in Troy, Mayor Robin Oda and city officials announced Thursday. Old Scratch Pizza’s owners purchased the site of the former Fire Station 11 on East Race Street...
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
dayton.com
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and Ponderosa Steakhouse
John A. “Jack” Roschman, a co-founder of Ponderosa Steakhouse and the founder of the Rax Roast Beef chain, had strong connections to Dayton, Springfield and southwest Ohio during his fascinating life. Rax restaurants returned to the news recently with an announcement of a new restaurant opening in Clark...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Comments / 0