DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO