Covington, OH

countynewsonline.org

St. Marys, Greenville, to hold Holiday Bazaar

St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society is having their 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on November 12 and 13, 2022. Times are Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Street Third, Greenville, Ohio.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Edison State and Emerson Partner to Train Registered Apprentices

Edison State Community College partners with various companies throughout its service area to educate registered apprentices on the job and in the classroom, including the Related Technical Instruction program developed for Emerson. As the main educator for Emerson’s apprentices, the College offers a blend of on-site labs and traditional courses.
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Wayne HealthCare is looking for a Medical Laboratory Scientist

Position: This position is a casual Medical Lab Scientist position. Must be registered as an MT(CLS) or equivalent. Each individual performs only those tests that are authorized by the Medical Director and require a degree of skill commensurate with the individual’s education, training or experience, and technical abilities. Follows...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 11/1

Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-396-2022): Transfer of Appropriations (Darke Co. Job & Family Services, Vehicle Maintenance, Animal Shelter & Adult Probation) Resolution (R-397-2022): Revenue & Appropriation Increases (JFS – Children Services) Resolution (R-398-2022):...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

