Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
WDAM-TV
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WDAM-TV
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
WDAM-TV
Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A Taylorsville man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday afternoon after leading Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties Friday. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, was arrested after leading JCSD deputies Reagan Smith, Bradley Boyd, and James Stigle on a chase that...
WDAM-TV
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
Comments / 0