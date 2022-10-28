Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Nov. 10 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg.
countynewsonline.org
29th Annual Darke Co. OSU Alumni Club Nov. 8 ‘Tailgate Blood Drive’
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.
countynewsonline.org
St. Marys, Greenville, to hold Holiday Bazaar
St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society is having their 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on November 12 and 13, 2022. Times are Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Street Third, Greenville, Ohio.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Students Score High!
Greenville students recieved the highest possible score on the 3rd – 6th grade State math test. Congratulations to the students pictured, along with their teachers, for receiving the highest possible score on the State math test last spring 2022!. Featured photo, left to right: First row-Carter Helman, Gavin Stonerock,...
countynewsonline.org
Real Estate & Personal Property Auction – Bradford – 11/12
When: Saturday, November 12th, 9AM (Live on Site) – Open Houses: October 30th 12-1PM and November 3rd 5-6:30 PM. What: Chevy truck, boats, Hobart meat grinder, lathe & shop tools, household, Real Estate (app. noon), shed.
Comments / 0