DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO