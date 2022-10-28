Read full article on original website
kubaradio.com
Yuba County Jury Finds Johnson Brother Guilty
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – In Yuba County Court, a jury returned a verdict of guilty for 60-year-old Jerry Allen Johnson, in connection with a residential burglary attempt in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland back on February 14th,. Deputies responded at 7:40 that night to a call...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
Terminals, gates and airlines: A guide to travelers heading to the Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport, also known as SMF because of its IATA code, serves the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and is the gateway to California’s capital city and other parts of the region. The airport is located in the northwest corner of Sacramento County, a little more than ten miles from downtown […]
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Will the COVID-19 pandemic shape our genetic history? Scientists think maybe not. 11:42 a.m.: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center. La Familia Counseling Center is providing...
German shepherd known as ‘Zeus,’ who bit two people, was euthanized, officials say
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Zeus, a German shepherd who was scheduled to be euthanized in August for biting multiple people, was euthanized Friday, according to a Facebook post from the city of Elk Grove Animal Services. On May 16, officers from the Elk Grove Police Department arrived at a neighborhood after receiving a report […]
Powerball prize reaches $825 million, 2nd largest in history
Update: The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 19-31-40-46-57 and Powerball number 23. Original story below SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Powerball jackpot has increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing. According to a news release from the California State Lottery, the $825 million prize is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The all-time highest […]
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Recent Wildfires Driven by Extreme Heat Wave
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
State Hornet
BREAKING: Officers respond to reports of shooting at student living facility
Editors note: The name of the witness is withheld to protect the safety of the person. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting inside an apartment unit, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m., Crossings resident and Sacramento...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
davisvanguard.org
UC Davis Health Responsible for World’s First Successful Spina Bifida Stem Cell Treatment
SACRAMENTO, CA-– UC Davis Health recently conducted the first successful spina bifida treatment in a trial known as the “Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele” or the “CuRe Trial”. The Mayo Clinic defines spina bifida, or myelomeningocele, as a “birth defect that occurs...
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
5 vehicle crash leaves multiple injured, required extrication
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication. Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s). Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial […]
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
'I was terrified' | Research shows Black drivers in Sacramento more likely to be stopped by law enforcement
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Some people call it 'Driving While Black.' Others say it's racial profiling. Whatever you call it -- past and current research shows Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white drivers. Henry Williams II, a Black man, says he experienced...
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally
SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
