Sutter County, CA

kubaradio.com

Yuba County Jury Finds Johnson Brother Guilty

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – In Yuba County Court, a jury returned a verdict of guilty for 60-year-old Jerry Allen Johnson, in connection with a residential burglary attempt in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland back on February 14th,. Deputies responded at 7:40 that night to a call...
WHEATLAND, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022

CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Powerball prize reaches $825 million, 2nd largest in history

Update: The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 19-31-40-46-57 and Powerball number 23. Original story below SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Powerball jackpot has increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing.  According to a news release from the California State Lottery, the $825 million prize is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The all-time highest […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Recent Wildfires Driven by Extreme Heat Wave

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

5 vehicle crash leaves multiple injured, required extrication

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication. Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s). Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
SACRAMENTO, CA

