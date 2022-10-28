SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that sent one man to the hospital.According to the Sheriff's Office, their Shotspotter was activated just before 1 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 48th Avenue. "It's almost like a nightmare sometimes when you hear about these crazy incidents," said Julian Jeffrey, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened."Bullets don't have any names on them. So you know, just because you got a quarrel with somebody or whatever is going on. I mean, there's tons of innocent people around regardless of what's going on."A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and details about the other car involved are not available at this time.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO