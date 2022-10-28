Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Cyclist dead after being hit by a car in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sacramento County Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive in North Highlands just before 12:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Fox40
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all Interstate 80 lanes near Dixon
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 blocked all lanes of traffic for about an hour Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said six cars were involved in the crash in a westbound lane near Dixon Avenue around 6:00 a.m. CHP said some of the vehicles’ occupants...
5 vehicle crash leaves multiple injured, required extrication
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication. Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s). Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
Woman hit and killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
wufe967.com
California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
kubaradio.com
Yuba County Jury Finds Johnson Brother Guilty
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – In Yuba County Court, a jury returned a verdict of guilty for 60-year-old Jerry Allen Johnson, in connection with a residential burglary attempt in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland back on February 14th,. Deputies responded at 7:40 that night to a call...
goldcountrymedia.com
Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot
A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
CBS News
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that sent one man to the hospital.According to the Sheriff's Office, their Shotspotter was activated just before 1 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 48th Avenue. "It's almost like a nightmare sometimes when you hear about these crazy incidents," said Julian Jeffrey, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened."Bullets don't have any names on them. So you know, just because you got a quarrel with somebody or whatever is going on. I mean, there's tons of innocent people around regardless of what's going on."A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and details about the other car involved are not available at this time.
actionnewsnow.com
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
KCRA.com
Man critically injured after car-to-car shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is critically injured after a car-to-car shooting Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a car crashed into a fence near 48th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The sheriff's office said it got a Shotspotter alert at 12:54 p.m. in that area.
