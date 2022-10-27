Read full article on original website
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
The story of Metallica and the ‘obscene’ punk cover that got them banned from MTV
“It just felt good to blast the words ‘cock’ and ‘fuck’”: the story behind Metallica’s shocking cover of Anti-Nowhere League’s punk classic So What?
What Did Jimi Hendrix Do at the Infamous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
The Beatles: the special edition of Revolver is revelatory and astonishing
Characterised by Paul McCartney as the album “where we all became individuals”, 1966's Revolver marked the point at which The Beatles resigned themselves to the fact that the only environment within which they could truly grow as artists and explore the possibilities of their collective artistic vision was in the recording studio.
Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction
A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month.Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.It comes as part of a three day sale, Icons and Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, organised by Julien’s Auctions.The auction will feature over 300 lots showcasing Vai’s instruments, handwritten music, creative documents, wardrobe, and memorabilia from his recordings, live performances and media appearances.Also included in the sale will...
Paramore add second London show to 2023 arena tour
A week on from announcing their live return across the pond,. have added a second London show to their 2023 UK and Ireland tour. As well as performing at The O2 on April 20, the band will be heading there again on April 23. Elsewhere, they’ll be playing in Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham (which is between the two London dates). Tickets for Paramore’s new O2 show are on sale now.
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
PHOTOS: Today’s Top Rock + Metal Acts – Then and Now
Time flies when you're tearing up the charts! At least that seems to be the case for some of today's top rock and metal acts. It wasn't that long ago that they were fresh-faced youngsters just trying to catch their big break, but now they're kings of the rock and metal universe. And in this gallery, you can get a look at each act in their early years as well as what they look like in recent years.
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
The Beatles' New 'Revolver' Expanded Edition Is a Must for Fans
The Fab Four's 1966 groundbreaking masterpiece has been reissued with a new stereo mix.
Led Zeppelin Had 1 Concert Crashed by a Member of The Rolling Stones (Sort Of)
At the height of their popularity, Led Zeppelin shared the stage with a member of The Rolling Stones -- sort of.
Music: A fab remix brings The Beatles back to life
Pop music is becoming more like classical, in that the biggest names never go away. After having a ball in 2021 with the film Get Back and Paul McCartney’s best-selling book of lyrics, The Beatles get back again with a repackaged Revolver. Originally released in 1966, as they gave...
Iron Maiden add more dates to The Future Past Tour 2023
More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.
