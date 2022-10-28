ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

wgbh.org

Jewish students say they have begun to feel unsafe on local campuses

Jewish students attending Boston-area colleges said Sunday that the rise of antisemitism has made them fear for their safety on campus. Speaking at a forum on antisemitism organized by the Anti-Defamation League, Emerson College student Bailey Allen said she has to gauge whether she should wear something that represents her Jewish identity.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Students Trick-or-Treat in Lamont at First-Ever ‘Lamonster Mash’

In Lamont Library, students trick-or-treated and made voodoo dolls out of yarn, glue, and other crafting materials. By Addison Y. Liu. Students made dolls, trick-or-treated, and watched black-and-white films at Lamont Library on Friday to celebrate Halloween at the library’s first-ever Lamonster Mash. Librarian for Undergraduate Support Yoonha Hwang,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Harvard Students Warned After Series of Overnight Break-ins

Students at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are on alert after someone broke into multiple dorms overnight, swiping pricey electronics among other things. The Harvard University Police Department sent a warning to students on Saturday, saying four incidents had been reported. According to campus police, all four break-ins happened at...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Undergraduates Begin Training and Fundraising for Boston Marathon in April

Harvard College students participating in the Boston Marathon through the Harvard College Marathon Challenge will raise money for the Phillips Brooks House Association. By Aiyana G. White. A soccer player before tearing his ACL, Andrew C. Holmes ’24 turned to running as a reentry point to physical activity. Next...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fitness instructor hopes his recovery story will inspire others

NEWTON -- Four years ago, an athletic director overdosed on the job. Now, Billy Gaine is sharing his recovery story in hoping of helping someone else. "I developed this substance abuse problem. It's a disease," said Gaine. For six years, he was addicted to opioids. Before his fitness career, Gaine was the athletic director at Hopedale High School. In 2018, he overdosed at school in his office. "Everyone was in the building that day, so a lot of people were there," Gaine recalled. "Lowest point, we call that the gift of desperation, our rock bottom in the recovery world."For Gaine, rock bottom...
NEWTON, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Saint Vincent nurses petition against plan to eliminate IV therapy team

WORCESTER, Mass. - Nurses gathered outside Saint Vincent Hospital on Thursday to speak out against a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team and instead train nurses to administer them. What You Need To Know. Saint Vincent Nurses are petitioning a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team.
WORCESTER, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA

