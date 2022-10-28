Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina Welcomes Fall with New Limited-Time Only Menu Items and Promotions

Read full article on original website
Babushka's brings Russian food to Tampa
I recently visited Babushka's, a restaurant featuring Russian cuisine that opened in Hyde Park last year, and found the food to be fun and delicious. If you go: Try the sauerkraut vareniki, which are steamed dumplings stuffed with mushrooms and sauerkraut, and the grechotto, a savory buckwheat risotto with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs.
Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad
Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?
Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.
Busch Gardens Tampa's Christmas returns with new fireworks show, food and more
New this year is the "Holiday in the Sky" firework show, featuring a dancing water fountain.
Torchy’s Tacos is Bringing the Heat to St. Pete
Although it was first announced over the summer, the company’s plan review didn’t officially hit public records until earlier this month.
Ybor City’s new 38-seat ‘Screen Door’ Microcinema is now open
The theater is showing horror films Halloween weekend.
Halloween carnival held at Armature Works
TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous families spent their weekend at Armature Works for its 2nd annual Halloween Carnival Experience. The area allowed guests to experience multiple rides to choose from, along with games and treats to indulge in like cotton candy or funnel cakes. In addition, face painting, and photo opportunities.
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour. Every time McDonald’s brings back the McRib, it’s always for a limited time and fans rush out to get it. But they know it’s going to eventually come back. However, the McRib cult is getting a little nervous after the fast-food giant’s latest tweet.
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
Halloween on Central returns Sunday
In 2021, the first Halloween on Central event showed St. Petersburg residents – if just for a few hours – what a car-free Central Avenue would look like. It happens again this Sunday, from noon until 5 p.m. A total of 22 blocks, from 9th to 31st Street, will be closed to anything with four or more wheels and a motor. That’s almost two miles of sidewalks and storefronts.
Japanese fusion restaurant, Chanko Ichiban, will transport you to Asia—and the future
Somewhere along North Florida Ave. lies an old-school, 1950s diner. With gently curved metallic walls and neon red striations, the classic spot is hard to miss. Go there expecting milkshakes and antiquity, however, and you’re in for a surprise. Inside that once-diner lies Chanko Ichiban; an innovative new Japanese...
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.
George Straits show in Tampa, FL Aug 5th, 2023 – presale code
The latest George Strait presale password has just been listed!. During this brief presale you have got the chance to buy show tickets before their public sale everybody else. This presale is the best time to order tickets – in advance of they go on sale and become hard to find! Buy your tickets ASAP to see George Strait in Tampa!!
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Tampa hospitality firm shakes up leadership team
Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hotel management firm whose portfolios include more than a dozen boutique properties in Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina and the British Virgin Islands, has promoted Tom Haines to vice president of operations and transitions and Charlie Albanos to vice president of operations. Also joining the company’s C-suite is Becky Hayes, who’s returned to Mainsail as general manager and director of sales for the Residence Inn Wesley Chapel.
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
Reggae Rise Up Florida is coming back to the Sunshine State in 2023!
Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 is just echoes away! The largest touring music festival in the world is taking place on the west coast of the Florida peninsula, in a town commonly referred to as ‘St. Pete!’ There is no doubt that you will never see this many touring bands of this stature on one bill.
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
23-story apartment tower Evo set to welcome downtown St. Pete renters
Evo, a 23-story, 220-unit apartment tower under construction at 334 2nd Avenue South, has progressed into the preleasing stage. Miami-based developer American Land Ventures proposed the project in 2016. It replaces a property, since demolished, that housed the controversial Onyx nightclub. American Land Ventures says Evo is on track to...
Clearwater family decorates home for "Skeletons for St. Jude"
A Clearwater family decorated their home for donations. They are participating in "Skeletons for St. Jude," a fundraiser to raise money for pediatric cancer.
