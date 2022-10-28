Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Cape Gazette
Mariachi dine and donate to benefit ESL program Nov. 9
Renowned by locals and tourists alike, Mariachi Restaurant at 14 Wilmington Ave. is a perfect spot to enjoy Mexican, Spanish and Latin cuisine in Rehoboth Beach. Mariachi will host a dine and donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, to benefit the English as a Second Language program hosted by Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Easterseals Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run set Nov. 4
Easterseals invites the public to join the 10th annual Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event, rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The event will unite hundreds of families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk with Me Ambassador Litena “Tina” Knight, and families living with disabilities.
Cape Gazette
Pete the Cat and Read Aloud volunteers visit local preschool
Ask any preschoolers, “Who has white shoes, four groovy buttons and is rocking in his school shoes?” and they will happily answer, “That’s Pete the Cat!”. “Pete the Cat books are among the most requested by our students,” said PJ Kotowski, a Read Aloud Delaware volunteer. “Pete is one of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature today.”
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Indigo
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Indigo in Rehoboth Beach has been turning up the heat for about five years now. But, if you’re looking for something a bit milder- they have something for everybody to enjoy. Of course the Foodie Team had to try it all in this week’s Foodie Friday.
Cape Gazette
Yes, there’s the parade, but Sea Witch offers much more
The 32nd annual Sea Witch Festival wrapped up its weekend-long takeover of Rehoboth Beach with the costumed dog parade Oct. 30 on the Boardwalk. The humans’ costume parade Saturday draws the real crowds, but the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber makes sure there’s stuff to do all weekend long.
Cape Gazette
Boos & Brews celebrates All Hallows’ Eve
A large crowd, many in costume, enjoyed the splendor of a perfect Autumn evening Oct. 28 at the Lewes Historical Society’s Boo & Brews. The event featured food from J & B Grilling, beverages from Dogfish Head Brewery, music by Hot Sauce Band, readings from an oracle, stories from period-dressed society re-enactors and a costume contest.
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10
Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
Cape Gazette
A Wicked Weekend in Milton
Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
Cape Gazette
What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware
“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
Cape Gazette
‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
Cape Gazette
Joan Bird Eisenhauer, Beebe founder’s granddaughter
Joan Bird Eisenhauer, 87, of Naples, Fla., died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Fort Meyers, Fla. She was born Dec. 31, 1934, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, daughter of the late Frank Roxbury Swezey and Elsie Beebe Swezey. She was a graduate of University of Maryland Nursing School and worked as a supervisor of private home health care services, as well as various clinical visiting nurse and hospice teams. She was also a nurse manager at Brookhaven retirement community in Lexington, Mass.
whatsupmag.com
Shore Cuisine at its Finest at Hunters’ Tavern
The roots of hospitality run deep at 101 East Dover Street, the home of the historic Tidewater Inn and its signature restaurant, Hunters’ Tavern. Over three hundred years ago, private homes at this location offered modest food and lodging to travelers or those conducting business in the county seat, Easton.
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Cape Gazette
Big Chill Surf Cantina sets Sling N’ Squash contest Nov. 12
Big Chill Surf Cantina will host its 5th Annual Sling N’ Squash Competition from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at 19406 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. The popular gourd-throwing event – formerly known as Big Chill’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ – requires incredible feats of strength as competitors are judged by how far they can toss a pumpkin using nothing but pure strength and technique. There are no cannons or catapults allowed, only body parts.
