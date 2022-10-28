WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating two robberies at separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va. on Friday, Prince William County police (PWCPD) said. During the first incident, police said two men parked their car in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and entered the store located at 13585 Minnieville Road, and smashed the drive-thru window to enter, PWCPD said. They proceeded into the store and allegedly took a safe from an office in the building. They fled the scene in a grey SUV.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO