WJLA

DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

1 injured, more displaced in apartment fire started by a scooter

WASHINGTON (7News) — Units at an apartment building caught on fire Friday afternoon in Montgomery County, James Carpenter, the county's battalion chief confirmed on Twitter. Carpenter reported that a scooter malfunctioned when charging, and caught on fire. The scooter was on the 14th floor of an apartment building, located in the 1100 block of Fidler lane in Downtown Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

2 men rob separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va., shoot employee: Police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating two robberies at separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va. on Friday, Prince William County police (PWCPD) said. During the first incident, police said two men parked their car in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and entered the store located at 13585 Minnieville Road, and smashed the drive-thru window to enter, PWCPD said. They proceeded into the store and allegedly took a safe from an office in the building. They fled the scene in a grey SUV.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

11 escape from Columbia Heights apartment fire, DC Fire EMS says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A fire broke out Thursday night on the 1300 block of Euclid Ave. in Columbia Heights, displacing 11 people, according to DC Fire and EMS. The incident happened in a three-story middle-of-row apartment house close to Banneker Park in northwest D.C., fire officials said in a statement released after arriving on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

Fairfax County schools offering bonuses, new incentives to attract substitute teachers

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is getting creative in recruiting substitute teachers amid a nationwide teacher shortage. Fairfax County Public Schools district is recruiting substitutes and preparing for sick days to come with cold and flu season. Bunni Cooper is a retiree, who is encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

