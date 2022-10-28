Read full article on original website
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
wallstreetwindow.com
DPD Arrest Suspect in Danville Mall Shooting
Law enforcement agencies arrested Mr. Pinkney (pictured below) in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County (NC) jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina State...
WSET
'Terrifying:' Witnesses describe their experiences at the Danville Mall shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night left one man dead and many witnesses shaken up. Terrifying is just one of the words they used to describe what they went through, hoping they never have to go through it again. "My heart was throbbing,"...
Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween
Eileen Mooney's family and friends threw a big celebration for her at the assisted living home where she lives. She was born in Salem, Virginia in 1919.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Oct. 31 at 10:37 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets for the report of shots fired. After arriving at the...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WBTM
Danville Police Conduct H.E.A.R.T. Walk After Drive-by Shooting
The Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk in response to the recent shooting incident on Greenwich Circle. According to the department, the goal of these walks is to express to the community that the police department cares about the well-being of the community.
Farmville police asking for help finding homicide suspect
Around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officers responded to the 800 block of Early Street for a report of shots fired inside a home. When they got there, they found Dubose, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania County Sheriff seeks information on Java shooting
The arrival of two victims at local hospitals alerted the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office that reports of gunfire in Java were correct. The Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
WDBJ7.com
Trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween in Roanoke despite gloomy weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is over, and despite gloomy weather, trick-or-treaters hit the pavement to get candy. Hundreds of kids dressed up in different costumes were out with their baskets asking for candy. Little doctors, cowgirls, monsters, and the night’s favorite was one trick-or-treater dressed up as a pile...
WBTM
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
WSET
3 people injured after evening drive-by shooting on Greenwich Circle in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight on the Southside. The Danville Police Department said at around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday evening they received reports of shots fired in Greenwich Circle. Investigators said they discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania Co. says AT&T outage is resolved
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The issue was resolved and 911 is back available. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”
