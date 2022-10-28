Read full article on original website
FUMC of Wetumpka Celebrates Fall with Festival, Food and Candy!
First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka held their annual Fall Festival on Wednesday, October 26. Crowds gathered on the front lawn of the church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. An estimated 300 people from our community enjoyed hot dogs, chips, and lots of candy. The kids (and adults) loved having the Frios truck on hand to enjoy their favorite pop.
PHOTO GALLERY: Over 4,000 Attended 13th annual Millbrook Boo Fest! Check out more than 100 Photos and Tag Those you Know
On Saturday, an estimated 4,000 people came out to the 13th annual Boo Festival sponsored by the City of Millbrook. The Boo Festival event was held at the Village Green Park located in Millbrook, Alabama. This year included a Farmers Market, Costume Contests, Pumpkin Patch, Hayride, Bike-R-Treat, Pumpkin Toss Contest, Hay Mountain, Food Trucks, a DJ, lots of candy and plenty games for the children to play. This year’s event was, by far, the highest attendance in history.
Halloween events, trick-or-treat times happening around the area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween or trick-or-treating times, The Rundown has you covered!. Those of you who want something a little bit scary. Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm in East Alabama offers you a family friendly environment that will leave you shaking in your boots featuring Psycho Path, clown cabin and more.
Scarecrow Row on display in Downtown Wetumpka Through Halloween
The Scarecrow Row Event by Main Street Wetumpka has some very creative scarecrows on display! If you have not been able to make your way downtown, you have until Halloween to visit the display. Stroll through the entire downtown and see participating organizations and businesses who went all out this year.
Prattville FUMC’s Modern Service new Location is Pratt Hall Beginning Nov. 27
For more information, contact Nichole LeFevre: (334) -365-5977;. On November 27, 2022, First United Methodist Church of Prattville’s modern service will change locations to Pratt Hall. The modern service is held at 11:00 am every Sunday, and has been held in the church’s sanctuary since July of 2022. To celebrate the beginning of the Advent season, the modern service will be moved back into Pratt Hall, a space traditionally reserved for Wednesday night activities and special events. FUMC Prattville’s modern service features a live band, with a short message and time of community.
NOW OPEN: A Child’s Place, new state-of-the-art playground in Prattville
Prattville, there’s a new playground in town to get excited about. A Child’s Place in Pratt Park is now open and ready for playtime, and it looks so fun the adults are going to want to swing on the monkey bars too. Read on for the details. Ready,...
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
HSEC Reminds us that November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and we certainly love when our older pets are adopted. Many dogs and cats live well into their late teens so adopting a 5, 8 or 10 year old pet still means many, many years together. Of course, what would be best in our Shelter world is that all pets stay with their families and never need our help in finding them new homes. That said, we ask everyone to keep a check on others around you– those that may be elderly without family support, those less fortunate, those facing challenging times. We should all look out for one another as much as possible but also ask that you keep an eye out for the pets in those same homes.
Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gwen Drisker loves Halloween. Just ask her best friend. “Twelve years she’s been doing this,” said Gwen’s friend Regina Kennedy. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”. With some YouTube research and some creativity of her own, she fills up her...
City of Millbrook planning Multiple events for Veterans Day Celebrations
The City of Millbrook is hosting a variety of events to celebrate area Veterans!. November 8 – Millbrook Mayor’s proclamation and Recognition will be held at the Millbrook City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. November 9 – Pancakes for Warriors will be held at the American Legion from...
Ready, Set, PLAY! A Child’s Place Playground at Pratt Park is Back and Better than Ever
Photos by Amanda Pevey, EAN and City of Prattville. Top Photo: Mayor Gillespie takes a wild ride on the new slide at the playground that is now open for playtime! (Photo by Amanda Pevey, EAN) A Child’s Place Playground at Pratt Park is open and ready for playtime! Thursday afternoon,...
Area Students Elected to Huntingdon College Homecoming Court
Montgomery, Ala.—The Huntingdon College student body elected 25 student representatives to the 2022 Homecoming Court, who will be presented during half-time of today’s Homecoming football game as the Hawks host Greensboro College. Four representatives from each class were elected by their class peers (ties resulted in five first-year women and six women and six men from the senior class being named to the court). The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Huntingdon, voted upon by the entire student body, will be announced at the close of the court presentation.
Obituary: Gertrude Stella Abbott, 91, formerly of Millbrook
Abbott, Stella Gertrude age 91, born November 5, 1930, died peacefully of natural causes on October 27, 2022. She was a resident of Millbrook, Alabama from 1955 until 2020. During those 64 years she was active in the community and in her church. She was a member of Millbrook Presbyterian Church for 30 years and Coosada Baptist Church for 35 years.
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,000
Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill. Three Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn & Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic TH is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms & 3.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Lg Island w/Quartz CT & complete w/ an Elegant Built-In Wine Bar.Fireplace can be found in the living room along w/ a french door opening to balcony to bring in even more outdoor light. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling main level, 9’ level 1, 8’ level 3, custom lighting, hrwd flrs & crown molding in the main living areas & is complete w/ a Two Car Garage and outdoor common areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. Please contact Moore's Mill Club for information.
Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council
KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
Raging flu cases drive some Alabama schools to go virtual in effort to quell spread
An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning in at least one Alabama school district. Horseshoe Bend School in Tallapoosa County transitioned to temporary remote learning on Friday, amid rising flu cases countywide, school officials said. Casey Davis, deputy superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools, said in a...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
