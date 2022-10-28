ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Ravens to activate OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Monday announced the team will activate outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo to the 53-man roster. The news comes ahead of the team's Wednesday deadline to activate the two pass rushers. "David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser will both be activated," Harbaugh said....
WBAL Radio

Ravens reportedly trade for Bears LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly made a trade with the Chicago Bears on Monday to acquire linebacker Roquan Smith. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore gave the Bears a 2023 second and fifth-round draft pick along with outside linebacker A.J. Klein for Smith. Smith, 25, was owed $5.408 million the...
WBAL Radio

Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he'd get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes. The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it, securing a...
