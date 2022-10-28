Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
shorelocalnews.com
Four new businesses to open doors
Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
Bon appétit … Atlantic City Food Truck Opens At ‘The Walk’
I’m a huge fan of a high quality food truck. They’re just wonderful and are capable of preparing and serving fantastic meals. Here’s a fine example of this concept that has just opened in Atlantic City. Yesterday, Friday, October 28, 2022, the “We Are AC Food Truck”...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
trentondaily.com
Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive
With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
‘High-dosage tutoring’ being considered for New Jersey schools
As it's written right now, a proposed law being considered in Trenton would provide funding to schools and districts that have plans in place to deliver extra lessons to underperforming students multiple times per week. The "high-dosage tutoring" legislation is also meant to address an ongoing teacher shortage, according to...
trentondaily.com
Bold Will Hold Reception Coming to Artworks on November 4th
Tattoos are transformative. With a needle and some ink, our skin is transformed into a canvas. Tattoos tell stories of culture, resilience, and individuality. Although the perception of the art form has evolved over the years, what has remained is the rebellious spirit and commitment to storytelling that has made tattoos so meaningful to so many.
Residents displaced by partial apartment collapse abruptly told to vacate temporary housing, city says
Residents of Lindley Towers in Logan were displaced last month after a partial collapse and have been temporarily living in hotels, but now there’s another obstacle in their way.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Manni’s Fried Chicken Coming Soon To Lawrence, NJ
Ever since the big announcement that Meatheadz Cheesesteaks on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township would be relocating to a bigger and better location just up the street in the Lawrence Shopping Center many have asked the question, "What will be opening in the old Meatheadz building (which was Stewarts Root Beer for many years before that)?
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
When to Trick-or-Treat in Camden County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Camden County. From Audubon to Woodlynne and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
