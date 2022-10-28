ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Four new businesses to open doors

Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive

With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Bold Will Hold Reception Coming to Artworks on November 4th

Tattoos are transformative. With a needle and some ink, our skin is transformed into a canvas. Tattoos tell stories of culture, resilience, and individuality. Although the perception of the art form has evolved over the years, what has remained is the rebellious spirit and commitment to storytelling that has made tattoos so meaningful to so many.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Manni’s Fried Chicken Coming Soon To Lawrence, NJ

Ever since the big announcement that Meatheadz Cheesesteaks on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township would be relocating to a bigger and better location just up the street in the Lawrence Shopping Center many have asked the question, "What will be opening in the old Meatheadz building (which was Stewarts Root Beer for many years before that)?
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ

