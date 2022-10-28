At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.

