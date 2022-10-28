Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed in Providence crash; 1 arrested for DUI
Providence police arrested a man after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
ABC6.com
Pagans motorcycle gang leader to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun, drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The leader of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle gang in Rhode Island has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun and drug charges. Deric “Tuna” McGuire, 38, of Burrillville, entered a plea of nolo contendere to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police in 2017 and 2018 into outlaw motorcycle gangs, known as “Operation Patched Out.”
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge three with narcotics offenses, seize crack cocaine, Aderall, Suboxone, cash
On October 20th, New Bedford Police detectives executed a search warrant at 183 Earle St., 2W. A search of the apartment yielded approximately 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, suboxone, Adderall, packaging materials, and $600 that was seized. Among the three charges include multiple counts of Possession to Distribute Class B, Possession to Distribute Class B Subsequent Offense, and warrant arrest,
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Investigating Antisemitic Note Left at Brown-RISD Hillel
Providence police are investigating an antisemitic note left at the Brown-RISD Hillel on Sunday. According to police, it read, “I would never give the rich stuck up entitled Jews any money. F—k you all. Hail Hitler. Gas the f—king Jews and hope you die.”. This past April,...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester
At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
iheart.com
Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term
A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
Jean Jacques found guilty in killing Norwich woman sentenced to 60 years in prison
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Jean Jacques, the man found guilty of fatally stabbing Casey Chadwick in her apartment in June 2015 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Jacques, 48, entered Chadwick's Norwich apartment on the night of June 15, 2015, and fatally stabbed her multiple times before putting her body in a closet, according to trial testimony.
Popculture
Boxer Accused of Animal Abuse
A Rhode Island boxer is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly beating his girlfriend's dog, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said last week. Robert Nolette Jr. was arrested late last month after Coco, an 8-year-old beagle mix was brought to the Bay State Veterinary Hospital with injuries indicating physical abuse. Nolette, 22, and his girlfriend previously brought Coco to another veterinary hospital in August for rib fractures.
At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning. According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.One man suffered life-threatening injuries.The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.No arrests have been made.
fallriverreporter.com
Due to video surveillance, Taunton man accused of stealing Amazon package, attempting to break into home
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police responded to a report of a subject attempting to gain entry into a local home and, after failing to do so, stealing a package from the porch. According to Freetown Police Lieutenant Steven Abbot, 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian,...
1 in custody, 1 at large after South Coast drug bust yields more than $1M in cash, fentanyl, cocaine
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — One person is in custody and a second remains at large after a “historic” drug bust on the South Coast of Massachusetts earlier this week yielded more than $1M in cash, fentanyl, and cocaine, law enforcement officials said. Vinicio Marrero Arias, 38, of...
GoLocalProv
College Student Arrested for Allegedly Choking Providence Police Officer and Multiple Assaults
Providence Police say a Johnson & Wales student was arrested after allegedly trying to choke an officer breaking up a Halloween party in the city early Saturday morning. The melee at the party required all Providence Police units in the area to respond to the crowd of between 50 and 70 individuals.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall. 12 News was on scene and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape. No other details have been released at this time. This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
