ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Comments / 10

steven wilkes
5d ago

If the alphabet community would stop throwing their disturbing way of life at everyone, they would not get the pushback they claim to receive. This is just one example in how the way they live is shoved in everyone’s face. But if this same library were to put a religious display up, there would be protests and it would be all over the news.

Reply(4)
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee Library Director Quits After Furor Over LGBT+ Books

A library director has resigned from his post in small-town Tennessee after an uproar over a display of LGBTQ+ books.Now, the Maury County library board is frantic to find a replacement for Zachary Fox, whose supporters say he was targeted and bullied as part of a right-wing pressure campaign.Tensions started to rise in June when the Maury County Public Library arranged LGBTQ+ books on a shelf near the front for Pride Month. Library board member Joel Friddell told The Daily Beast people took issue with the location of the display, claiming it was too close to children’s books.“It was not...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
NASHVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal

(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
NASHVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

What to know about Constitutional Amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – State Representative Dennis Powers told WLAF that “I have had more calls over the constitutional amendments over the past weeks than are on the current ballot more than anything else.” Powers hopes the above graphic simplifies and explains what each amendment will do.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
SUMMERTOWN, TN
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wilson County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A host of country music stars and fans of an Eastern Kentucky country legend gathered at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night to say goodbye. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” was broadcast on CMT and simulcast on Sirius XM’s Wille’s Roadhouse channel. The Johnson County native died in early October at the age of 90.
NASHVILLE, TN
readtheleader.com

The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3

The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
PARSONS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy