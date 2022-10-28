Read full article on original website
steven wilkes
5d ago
If the alphabet community would stop throwing their disturbing way of life at everyone, they would not get the pushback they claim to receive. This is just one example in how the way they live is shoved in everyone’s face. But if this same library were to put a religious display up, there would be protests and it would be all over the news.
Reply(4)
5
Related
Tennessee Library Director Quits After Furor Over LGBT+ Books
A library director has resigned from his post in small-town Tennessee after an uproar over a display of LGBTQ+ books.Now, the Maury County library board is frantic to find a replacement for Zachary Fox, whose supporters say he was targeted and bullied as part of a right-wing pressure campaign.Tensions started to rise in June when the Maury County Public Library arranged LGBTQ+ books on a shelf near the front for Pride Month. Library board member Joel Friddell told The Daily Beast people took issue with the location of the display, claiming it was too close to children’s books.“It was not...
WTVF
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell announces her husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
WSMV
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
thecentersquare.com
Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal
(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
fox17.com
Humphreys County parent furious after child brings bible home from school
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Humphreys County parent said school leaders are violating federal laws about the separation of church and state after their child came home with a red bible. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous to keep her child from being retaliated against, says this...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
1450wlaf.com
What to know about Constitutional Amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – State Representative Dennis Powers told WLAF that “I have had more calls over the constitutional amendments over the past weeks than are on the current ballot more than anything else.” Powers hopes the above graphic simplifies and explains what each amendment will do.
The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
Tennessee Tribune
Pastor Emeritus the Reverend Herbert T. Brown, Guest Preacher for the 124th Homecoming of John Wesley UMC
The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John. Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert. T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist. Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th. Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John.
Proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements in Nashville moves forward
A bill that would eliminate minimum parking space requirements for developments in a large portion of Nashville is approved by the Metro Council on the second of third votes
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
wbtw.com
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Tennessee home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville. Metro police identified David Barnett, 19, and Joshua Frazier, 18, as the suspects. Both were booked into the Metro jail Monday night after the incident in June.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wymt.com
Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A host of country music stars and fans of an Eastern Kentucky country legend gathered at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night to say goodbye. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” was broadcast on CMT and simulcast on Sirius XM’s Wille’s Roadhouse channel. The Johnson County native died in early October at the age of 90.
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
wpln.org
Tennessee test scores dropped in the Nation’s Report Card. A Metro math teacher shares what that looks like in his classroom.
Jeremiah Wooten teaches eighth grade math at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Antioch. Earlier this year, some of his students participated in the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card. Last week, the report gave a glimpse of how the pandemic has set back...
Veteran journalists partner to resurrect the Nashville Banner
The Nashville Banner served as the city's afternoon paper for 122 years, until the presses came to a halt abruptly in 1998. The brand's return is an ode to what they want their newsroom to become.
fox17.com
Advocates calling on lower speed limits in residential areas across Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Halloween is a fun time for many, but not for the Isbell family, it's one of the more difficult times for them two years ago their son died after being hit by car. Parents and advocates said they want safer streets in Rutherford County. Chuck Isbell...
