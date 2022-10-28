ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis

• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis Finishes Play from Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis competed in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event at the Courtney Tennis Center at Notre Dame over the weekend. The Hoosiers only had their four freshmen competing in the event. Each player got a chance to play in four singles and four doubles matches over the course of the weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Wittenbrink Tabbed to Top Drawer Team of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time in three weeks, Indiana men's soccer redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has been named an honorable mention selection to the Top Drawer Soccer (TDS) Team of the Week. Wittenbrink tallied a goal and an assist for IU in two matches played last week,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Game Notes: Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the first of back-to-back top-20 opponents, the Indiana football program will host No. 16/16 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC inside of Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers dropped a road contest in 2021, but won a thrilling overtime decision at home during the 2020 campaign.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Media Monday: Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 31) in front of a Week 10 visit from Penn State. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke in front of the Hoosiers 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Nittany Lions on ABC.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy