(Connersville, IN)--A year ago Friday, the home of a Connersville city council member was set on fire in a crime that had racial undertones. Racial slurs had been spray-painted on the walls of the home. No one was hurt. Eventually, an Alabama man was charged and the case went to federal court. Trial was supposed to have taken place next month, but that’s now been pushed back into next year. There is still nothing of substance in court filings to indicate why the man traveled from Alabama to Connersville to commit the crime.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO