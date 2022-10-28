Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Wanted man arrested for drugs on Central Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A wanted man was arrested by officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on several drug related charges after he was spotted on a moped Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:35 p.m., CPD officers observed Shawn R. Davis, 56, of Westfield, sitting on a moped in the...
WIBC.com
Death Sentence for Suspect of Richmond Police Officer Killing
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Prosecutor, Mike Shipman, has requested the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing Officer Burton. The prosecutor filed paperwork Friday requesting the death penalty for Phillip Matthew Lee. Lee has pleaded not guilty. Police say that in August, Richmond Police...
Hamilton County parents accused of abusing, killing son appear in court
Hamilton County parents accused of abusing, killing 8-year-old son make first court appearance. The couple is facing a total of 26 charges for murder, assault and child endangerment.
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington man accused of torturing and severely injuring his girlfriend in January this year sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Bloomington, Indiana – Meontay Wheeler, a 23-year old Bloomington resident, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the incident that happened early this year when he beat his girlfriend for an extended period of time, resulting in serious injuries. Our team has been closely following this...
wrtv.com
19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit
— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
1017thepoint.com
ARSON CASE INVOLVING CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PUSHED BACK TO 2023
(Connersville, IN)--A year ago Friday, the home of a Connersville city council member was set on fire in a crime that had racial undertones. Racial slurs had been spray-painted on the walls of the home. No one was hurt. Eventually, an Alabama man was charged and the case went to federal court. Trial was supposed to have taken place next month, but that’s now been pushed back into next year. There is still nothing of substance in court filings to indicate why the man traveled from Alabama to Connersville to commit the crime.
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
WKRC
Local man arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old in 2018
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - A West Harrison man is charged with three counts of rape. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on Wednesday for the alleged incident in 2018. Court documents say the victim, now eight, was only four years old at the time. A judge set his bond at...
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison. On Thursday, a federal judge […]
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager stabbed and injured early Saturday morning at a party
Bloomington, Indiana – A problem that occurred during a large party in the 400 block of N Dunn Street resulted in a stabbing incident early Saturday morning, multiple sources reported. According to the report provided by the police, officers were dispatched to the scene following a 911 call, and...
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
wdrb.com
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
Triple shooting reported on near west side
INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were […]
