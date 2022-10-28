Read full article on original website
HS2 rail scheme under review as Government eyes £50billion cuts
Michael Gove has suggested capital investment for HS2 will be reviewed as he warned the Government has to make “painful” decisions. Ahead of their autumn budget, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are said to be considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.
A41 Tring Road in Aylesbury and other major routes set for roadworks this week
A number of roadworks are scheduled to take place this week across Buckinghamshire. Maintenance work on the county’s highways is set to cause some disruption as traffic measures are installed. There will be some road closures on important routes in places like Beaconsfield, while many roads in the county’s...
Inside the Monopoly High Wycombe launch event as Buckinghamshire town's history and culture celebrated
It's official - High Wycombe has its own Monopoly board. The new game was unveiled at a special event on Friday (October 28) as it went on sale. Representatives of charities, landmarks and organisations that were picked to feature attended the launch at Wycombe Arts Centre on Friday, October 28. The event saw High Wycombe celebrated for its culture, history and identity.
Home brewing kit demand soars as experts predict pub pints could reach £7 soon
With the cost of the average pint predicted to be well on its way towards £7, an increasing number of drinkers are turning away from the pub for their booze fix. Instead, with the World Cup kicking off in November and Christmas nearly upon us, many are looking to make their own beer with home brewing kits.
