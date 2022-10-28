Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Power restored to over 6,000 Austin Energy customers in west Austin
Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
New Austin art pieces honor eastside Black educator
Three new art installations in east Austin honor the legacy of a prominent Black educator who advocated for children's education access during the Jim Crow era.
Eater
Veracruz All Natural Is Closing Its Rainey Food Truck Spin-Off
Veracruz All Natural, which serves one of the best migas tacos in town, is closing its offshoot taco truck pop-up this weekend. Hot Tacos’s last day on 75 Rainey Street will be on Monday, October 31. The Veracruz team — with co-owners and sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez — originally started Hot Tacos as a food truck in Los Angeles in 2021, but moved the meals on wheels into Austin right before South by Southwest earlier this year. Hot Tacos’s location on Rainey Street was always pegged as a temporary one. The menu is different than Veracruz’s, with only grilled corn tortillas and a smaller selection of tacos, from al pastor cauliflower to grilled steak, as well as quesadillas on flour tortillas and the cochinita pibil special with dipping consomé. Its Instagram post teases that there is future news.
Why is the real estate boom in Austin slowing down?
AUSTIN, Texas — More than two years ago now, 2020 saw what many real estate agents and developers called a gold rush in Austin, with homes being sold in a matter of hours. Now, the market appears to be slowing down. "It's brought a lot of people here and...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
San Antonio Current
A triple geodesic dome home near San Antonio is back on the market with a $100,000 price cut
A distinctive Bulverde home comprised of three geodesic domes is back on the market after a $100,000 price cut. Now listed for $1.3 million, the property's owners — a retired general contractor and his wife — originally tried to sell it in February. However, they briefly pulled it off the market after a fruitless six-month search for a buyer.
Houston Chronicle
The State of the American Downtown
The downtown has long been the beating heart of many American cities. Their jumbles of offices, apartments, theaters and restaurants are braided together by overlapping cultures and histories, where life pulsed to the beats of traffic, construction and crowds. America’s downtowns faced hard times long before the coronavirus pandemic —...
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
New '70s-themed sports bar opens in East Austin
Skinny's Off Track Bar opened in East Austin on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Skinny's OTB) A new '70s-themed sports bar made its way to East 12th Street on Oct. 14. Skinny’s Off Track Bar aims to bring its guests back 50 years with wood-paneled walls, antique furniture and retro cocktails such as the Orange Cooler made with orange soda. It offers an extensive beer and whiskey list and has TVs throughout the bar showing national sporting events. The space also has a house food trailer, Skinny’s Off Track Bites, serving up Italian beef sandwiches, potato cones and mini corn dogs. The bar—owned by the same team behind Higher Ground—will also host game day parties, World Series festivities and an annual Derby Day Social. Skinny’s Off Track Bar is located at 1806 E. 12th St., Austin. 512-363-5558. www.skinnysotb.com.
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
austinmonthly.com
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop
Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
Eater
Austin Sandwich Institution Gourmands Is Closing
Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, one of Austin’s sandwich and pub institutions, is closing. The 2316 Webberville Road restaurant will have its last day around Christmas-time in December. The pub was known for its epic sandwiches and soups. Of the former, there’s the iconic Orgy sandwich, full of hot-peppered pastrami, Swiss...
