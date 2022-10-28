Veracruz All Natural, which serves one of the best migas tacos in town, is closing its offshoot taco truck pop-up this weekend. Hot Tacos’s last day on 75 Rainey Street will be on Monday, October 31. The Veracruz team — with co-owners and sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez — originally started Hot Tacos as a food truck in Los Angeles in 2021, but moved the meals on wheels into Austin right before South by Southwest earlier this year. Hot Tacos’s location on Rainey Street was always pegged as a temporary one. The menu is different than Veracruz’s, with only grilled corn tortillas and a smaller selection of tacos, from al pastor cauliflower to grilled steak, as well as quesadillas on flour tortillas and the cochinita pibil special with dipping consomé. Its Instagram post teases that there is future news.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO