WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
New England saw uptick in unhealthy air quality days in 2022
The EPA's New England office said the uptick was based on data collected between March and September 2022.
mybackyardnews.com
CALLING RHODE ISLAND ENTREPRENEURS
Rhode Island Business Competition Pitch Contest is November 10th. Are you ready to pitch your business idea to a panel of judges and possibly win cash prizes? The Rhode Island Business Competition’s Pitch Contest will be held on Thursday, November 10th, at Venture Café, 225 Dyer Street, in Providence.
GoLocalProv
Former Chief of Staff to RI Gov & Owner of Failed Eatery Is Consultant to Election Denier Kari Lake
Ed Morabito is a senior advisor to the Republican candidate for the governorship of Arizona, Kari Lake. She is on record denying that President Joe Biden won the presidential election — the former TV host believes Donald Trump won in 2020. Prior to working for Lake, Morabito and his...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
GoLocalProv
Starting Sunday - GoLocal Releases Its 2022 Endorsements
Starting on Sunday, GoLocal will begin to publish its endorsements for this year’s Rhode Island general election. As the state’s only locally owned statewide news organization, we believe that it is important to offer voters in-depth analyses of the candidates. A GoLocal endorsement is that of the ownership...
Turnto10.com
Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorize 10-day strike notice
(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and health care workers at two hospitals and a health care and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals who work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice voted to authorize the notice, according to the union.
GoLocalProv
Nathan Kaufman: While He Was Golfing, He Was Allegedly Ripping off RI Kids for Millions
Rhode Island State Police documents secured by GoLocal unveil the double life of accused embezzler Nathan Kaufman. He was arrested in September by the State Police. Despite allegations of stealing millions, he is free on $15,000 surety bail -- he only had to pay 10% or $1,500 and surrender his passport.
Block Island Times
Ulric & Beatrice Cyr: Block Island Power couple and the resurrection of the Surf Hotel
For nearly two decades one of the grand hotels of Block Island sat empty. All the while, the Surf Hotel (known today as the Block Island Beach House) was exposed to 17 winters of wind, snow and nor’easters. After the incredible, busy summer seasons of the last three years, it is hard to imagine the hibernation of Block Island tourism in the early 1950s. During this time, tourism was so slow on the island that the Surf Hotel sat vacant for 17 summers. This grand structure encapsulates the narrative of the ebb and flow of the history of tourism on Block Island, with it peaking in the decade of the 1890s, the economic valley caused by the combination of the Depression and World War II (during which her doors were closed from 1941-1955) and the dramatic rebound of tourism in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Second Congressional District
The race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat pits state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, the Democrat, against former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican. While the two candidates are starkly different, the outcome of this race will probably have no role in which party will run the U.S....
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds two Massachusetts ballot questions likely to pass, two remain a toss-up
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters are likely to amend the constitution and add at least one new law to the books in the upcoming election, but two other questions on the ballot remain locked in a tight race. A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that 59% of voters said...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
GoLocalProv
Could This be the Big Year for Ticket Splitting in Rhode Island?
With frustrations around former President Donald Trump, a low approval rating for current President Joe Biden, and outrage over the economy, neither political party has significant momentum. This election cycle is a battle of worries - concerns about energy prices, inflation, and reproductive rights. Breaking Down the Races. Consistently, public...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Is the RI Dep’t of Education About to be Sued for Violating Parental Rights?
The Ocean State Current has obtained a copy of a letter sent to RIDE Commissioner, Angelica Infante Green, from FAIR, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, requesting a response from the Department about changing its “Guidance for Rhode Island Schools on Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students” policies … which FAIR claims are unconstitutional.
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
Poll: Maura Healey retains strong lead, Geoff Diehl disputes results
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, continues to trounce her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative, in polls surrounding the fast-approaching gubernatorial race. Some 59% of respondents in a new poll released Friday said they would vote for Healey, compared to 32%...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these six highly-rated buffets in Rhode Island. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
GoLocalProv
RI Man’s Research Led to $36M Settlement for 2 Wrongfully Convicted of Malcolm X Murder
Providence native Abdur-Rahman Muhammad’s research led to the exoneration of two of the men found guilty of the assassination of Malcolm X. Now, the story has another chapter -- a multi-million dollar settlement with the State of New York. “Muhammad A Aziz and Khalil Islam have settled with the...
WCVB
Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
