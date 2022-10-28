Allyl PEG Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had a Halloween surprise for investors, downgrading his rating on Paramount Global shares to “underweight” and cutting his stock price target from $19 to $13. And that even though he had just in early October downgraded the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $40. “We’ve been bulls on Paramount’s content and streaming execution. While those aspects have trended well – and credit due to management – it increasingly feels like a myopic view on the stock,” the analyst had explained his first downgrade back at the start of the month. “We’re...

