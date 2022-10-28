ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3qfc_0ipwDVda00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xvtcz_0ipwDVda00
Movies in the Parc, Facebook

Movies in the Parc has returned to Downtown Lafayette this fall. There was a total of three evenings of family fun lined up and we still have two to go.

Tomorrow night at Parc International you can enjoy a classic — The Wizard of Oz .

Here’s the remaining lineup of films:

OCTOBER 29 – THE WIZARD OF OZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdS1M_0ipwDVda00
Movies in the Parc, Facebook

NOVEMBER 12 – THE LION KING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8ueT_0ipwDVda00
Movies in the Parc, Facebook

The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie.

There are also typically several events and activities for kids of all ages to do before the movie begins.

Fun jumps, face painting, and food trucks, oh my! Follow the yellow brick road all the way to Parc Sans Souci this Saturday for a FREE showing of the Wizard of Oz ‍♀️✨

Posted by Movies in the Parc on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Movies in the Parc are made possible by presenting sponsor, Lafayette Kiwanis .

Downtown Lafayette will be rockin’ this fall. In addition to Movies in the Parc, Downtown Alive! and the Bach Lunch series both have returned for a full slate of great live music. Check out the schedule below.

Get wild y'all! We’re baaaaack! Friday nights in Downtown Lafayette are going to be even better with the return…

Posted by Downtown Alive! on Friday, August 5, 2022

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette

