Related
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Belleville
The New Jersey State Police and Nutley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Dillon Cetrulo, 30, of Nutley, N.J. Dillon was last seen on October 28, at approximately 11:57 p.m., in the area of Franklin Avenue and Joralemon Street in Belleville, N.J. Dillon is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, neon green shorts, and black sandals. He also suffers from depression. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2893 or the Nutley Police The post Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Belleville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stabbed multiple times in liquor store, N.J. woman wrestles knife from attacker, police say
A woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back Friday night in a Union County liquor store before she was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and flee the business, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim was in the store in the 1400 block of North Broad...
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Robbers Smash Cases, Get More Than $1M In Bling From Paterson Jewelry Store
UPDATE: Authorities in various jurisdictions are comparing notes after three masked gunmen robbed a Paterson jewelry store of more than $1 million in merchandise. Meanwhile, the owner of Paradise Jewelry expressed gratitude to the community for messages of love, support and concern following the brazen broad-daylight heist earlier this week.
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
New Jersey woman charged with killing Virginia Beach man in March
A New Jersey woman now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Virginia Beach man earlier this year.
Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint
NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Fatally Shot on Lincoln Street
Montclair, NJ – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti announced today that Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Montclair Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, N.J. On Friday, October 28, at...
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Newark man charged in 2021 hit-and-run that injured boy, 3, and grandmother
A Newark man wanted since January for a 2021 North Bergen hit-and-run that left a woman and her 3-year-old grandson with critical injuries was arrested in Georgia, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Micah James, 22, was taken into custody in Hinesville, Georgia, on Oct. 18 during a routine traffic...
fox5ny.com
Subway crime: Man stabs subway rider who refused to argue with him
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man stabbed a subway rider in the back early Friday morning. According to authorities, at around 4:20 a.m. on October 28, the victim, a 58-year-old man was walking on a southbound A line platform at the 125th Street-St. Nicholas Avenue station in Harlem.
