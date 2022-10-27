ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say

Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Belleville

The New Jersey State Police and Nutley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Dillon Cetrulo, 30, of Nutley, N.J. Dillon was last seen on October 28, at approximately 11:57 p.m., in the area of Franklin Avenue and Joralemon Street in Belleville, N.J. Dillon is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, neon green shorts, and black sandals. He also suffers from depression. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2893 or the Nutley Police The post Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Belleville appeared first on Shore News Network.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NBC New York

Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting

A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint

NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say

A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Fatally Shot on Lincoln Street

Montclair, NJ – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti announced today that Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Montclair Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, N.J. On Friday, October 28, at...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
