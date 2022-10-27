The New Jersey State Police and Nutley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Dillon Cetrulo, 30, of Nutley, N.J. Dillon was last seen on October 28, at approximately 11:57 p.m., in the area of Franklin Avenue and Joralemon Street in Belleville, N.J. Dillon is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, neon green shorts, and black sandals. He also suffers from depression. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2893 or the Nutley Police The post Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Belleville appeared first on Shore News Network.

BELLEVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO