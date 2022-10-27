Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six Broncos Earn MW Postseason Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Six Broncos earned All-Mountain West honors, Sunday afternoon. Boise State landed two players on the Mountain West All-Conference first team, three on the second team and one on the newcomer team. Goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw and defender Jocelyn Stephens each represented the Blue and Orange on...
Boise State Routs Colorado State, 49-10
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State scored on its second drive of the game and cruised to a 49-10 victory over Colorado State to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play, Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos (6-2, 5-0 MW) improved to a perfect 12-0 all-time against the Rams –...
Baptista And Stewart Lead The Way In Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. – Holly Stewart and Joana Baptista took home a doubles championship to highlight a successful weekend for Boise State women's tennis at the Wildcat Invitational this weekend. Stewart and Baptista went 4-0 in doubles play, defeating Sydney Fitch and Alexis Odom from Air Force in the title...
Marghini Captures Runner-Up Honors at MW Championships
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Sophomore Yasmin Marghini registered a silver-medal finish in the women's 6k at the Mountain West Championships, leading the Boise State women's cross country team to a fifth-place finish, Friday. Marghini recorded a personal-best time of 19:41.6, the fourth-fastest time in conference history. Junior Delaney Griffin was...
