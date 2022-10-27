ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

50 Cent Brushes Off Ye’s Desire To Add More ‘Donda Academy’ Locations

By Brandon Caldwell
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XReXq_0ipw90qt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNCbe_0ipw90qt00

Source: JACK GUEZ / Getty


Count 50 Cent out of potential investors in a second Donda Academy.

RELATED: Not The Answer: Kanye West Gets Curved By Skechers

RELATED: Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter

After the artist formerly known as Kanye West returned to Instagram and said he had more Donda school designs and wanted 50’s help, the G-Unit leader quickly said he wasn’t going for it, given Ye’s recent backlash for antisemitic and anti-Black statements and the shuttering of several partnerships including Adidas, Balenciaga and the temporary closing of the Donda Academy in California.

“OK YE lets build a school in Houston but go cool off, Ni66a you hot right now the Feds all on you!” 50 tweeted on Thursday (October 27).

https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1585718532246892544

Donda Academy made headlines Thursday when the school announced it would be closing for the rest of the semester. Hours later, school administrators sent a follow-up e-mail, proclaiming the school was not only back open but back “with a vengeance.”

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” the statement read.

Two sports programs, the college football team at Texas A&M and soccer club AFC Bournemouth announced they would no longer use Ye’s “Power” for pregame festivities. Ye’s Donda Sports agency lost its two marquee clients, Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the wake of the scandal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Hustle

Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over Recent Remarks

Adidas and Kanye West‘s near 10-year relationship is officially done. Following a string of rash and offensive behavior from the rapper and designer, the German sportswear company is severing ties with Ye. The move comes weeks after the partnership was “under review” following online statements he made against the company and several key members.
The Morning Hustle

Bryson Tiller Talks New Single “Outside,” Diddy, Pressure Of Trap Soul & More!

Bryson Tiller has a new single and its called Outside! The Morning Hustle’s very own Headkrack chopped it up with the Grammy-nominated singer about new music, working with hip-hop innovator Diddy and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Tiller’s new track is described as “anti-feel” music which he describes as just […]
The Morning Hustle

Blueface & Og Bobby Billions “Better Days 2,” Anderson .Paak ft. H.E.R. “Where I Go” & More | Daily Visuals

For a while now Blueface has been the topic of discussion on social media, but not because of his music, but because of his wild and apparently toxic relationship with Chrisean Rock. But today, the West Coast rapper gets back on his music grizzly and links up with OG Bobby Billions for the visuals to […] The post Blueface & Og Bobby Billions “Better Days 2,” Anderson .Paak ft. H.E.R. “Where I Go” & More | Daily Visuals 10.20.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Independent

Dawn O’Porter on why she might actually love animals more than people

Bestselling author and podcaster Dawn O’Porter confesses she couldn’t have fallen for her husband, Irish actor Chris O’Dowd, had he not been an animal lover.When she first started dating the Bridesmaids star, after meeting at her 30th birthday party, her Siamese cat Lilu was her top priority, she agrees. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris o'dowd (@chrisodowd)“I’d met the man I thought I was going to marry, but there was no way I would still be with him...
The Morning Hustle

Jeezy Talks New Album “SNOFALL,” BMF Memories, Married Life & More!

Jeezy joins The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l to talk his new album ‘SNOFALL’ out now and much more! The Atlanta rapper announced Snofall, a collaboration with DJ Drama a few months prior and DJ Cannon. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Jeezy held a private listening event in Atlanta called the […]
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy