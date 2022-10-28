ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman In Style At ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere was held last night in Los Angeles and the film’s star, Letitia Wright honored her late friend and on-screen sibling Chadwick Boseman in the most stylish way.

As the actress walked the red carpet for the long-awaited Ryan Coogler sequel, she was spotted donning a black Alexander McQueen suit from the designer’s spring summer 2023 pre-collection. But what really caught everyone’s eye was the uncanny resemblance to a look that Chadwick’s formerly wore to the 2018 Academy Awards. The starlet’s ensemble featured a back crystal harness and cutaway waist on the jacket which was very similar to Chadwick’s Givenchy Couture suit from the 2018 event.

To top off her tribute to her late friend, the actress also posed in the signature “Wakanda forever” pose, similar to the pose that Chadwick did while wearing the same ensemble.

Chadwick Boseman originally starred in 2018 film, Black Panther, as lead the King T’Challa, but passed away in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Now, the sequel to the film has been reworked to honor him and will star Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, as well as Wright who is reprising her role as Shuri.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11, 2022.

