Cheyenne Central turned in a sensational defensive effort and a solid offensive effort as they beat Thunder Basin 41-10 in the first round of the 4A football playoffs. Central picked up the first 10 points of the game thanks to a touchdown pass from Keagan Bartlett to Jackson Whitworth and a field goal from Brock Pederson to give the Indians a 10-0 lead.
The Cheyenne East offense has been productive all year long and put the pedal to the metal in the 2nd half to pull away from Rock Springs 49-24 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. East scored the first 2 touchdowns of the game with Garet Schlabs catching a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes and then Hayes threw a 25-yard TD strike to Jakob Culver to make it 14-0. Rock Springs answered the bell with an 11-yard run to the end zone from Goodness Okere and that was followed by a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Michael Faigl. The Tigers also had a field goal in that 2nd quarter with the Thunderbirds hitting paydirt as Hayes found Drew Jackson for a 30-yard TD connection. At halftime, East led 22-17.
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- If you like rushing yards, you came to the right place. Consider this, Wyoming has rolled up 695 yards on the ground in its last two outings. That included a 28-14 win over Utah State and Saturday night's 27-20 road victory at Hawaii. Per usual, the Cowboys...
One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
