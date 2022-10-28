Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wboi.org
Local bartender competes for Ultimate Drink Master title on new Netflix series
Raj Shukla is a bartender in Fort Wayne. He's worked at several bars across the city, including Copper Spoon, Mercado and 07 Pub. In 2021, Shukla was named one of the top 5 bartenders in the country. Now, he's making his television debut on the new Netflix series 'Drink Masters.'...
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
WKRC
Headstone of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana finally gets a name
SALEM, Ind. (WKRC/WDRB/CNN Newsource) - The gravestone of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase in rural Indiana finally bears his name: Cairo Ammar Jordan. WDRB spoke to the carver who etched Jordan's name in stone. He told them this job hit him hard. "Every...
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
[Poll Results] The Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…
Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2022 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season. Here are the bands competing in semi-state on Saturday...
WANE-TV
Sweets So Geek closes its doors after 10 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweets So Geek, a self-described “new-fangled confectionaries” shop, closed its doors Sunday evening after 10 years. The store officially closed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Sweets So Geek got its start in 2011 when the two owners started selling chocolates at local stores...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
Former IU basketball star James Blackmon Jr. hosts basketball camp in Fort Wayne
Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana’s 7th District
INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re speaking with the candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District where incumbent Rep. André Carson (D-IN-07) is facing Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky. The newly reconfigured district covers much of Marion County, aside from the South Side of Indianapolis.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
lbmjournal.com
Industry mourns loss of Rich Lender, YBC CEO and Do it Best board member
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Rich Lender, newly elected member of the Do it Best Board of Directors and president and CEO of Your Building Centers, died in a car accident on October 25. A statement released by Do it Best said Lender’s career in the industry began with a...
Indiana Radio Host Celebrates Halloween Sober – Remembers the Time When She Didn’t
This photo popped up in my Facebook Memories today. Ten years ago today, in 2012, I attended a Halloween party hosted by a new-at-the-time friend. I dressed up as a vampire like I had many other times in years past and when I arrived, I grabbed a drink - a little social lubricant if, you will.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
cbs4indy.com
Showers headed to Indiana Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
Comments / 0