Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
Pocketbook voters backing the GOP are likely to be disappointed

As the midterm election cycle enters its final week, The Wall Street Journal had a good report over the weekend on the one issue that’s likely to deliver big gains for Republicans. Economic pressures are weighing on voters as they lock in decisions for next month’s elections. ... Voters...
After Pelosi attack, RNC chair pushes dubious ‘both sides’ line

The violent attack against Paul Pelosi continues to come into sharper focus, and all of the details are horrible. Not only did the accused assailant break into the household and fracture Pelosi’s skull with a hammer, San Francisco police officials said yesterday that zip ties were found at the scene.
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and former Chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District of New York, discuss a new report from The Washington Post about a new prosecutor joining the Justice Department team investigating the classified government documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and why he thinks it means an indictment is much more likely.Nov. 1, 2022.
Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters

It’s the final push to the midterm elections and millions of Americans have already voted, including President Biden. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four candidates from across the country, Rep. Pat Ryan, Jasmine Crockett, Max Rose, and Andrea Salinas about their races. Plus, they react to the brutal attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the growing political violence lawmakers now face in this country. Oct. 30, 2022.
Wisconsin at the center of GOP election litigation chaos

Early voting is already underway, and so are the election legal challenges. Wisconsin has become the center of this conservative chaos, with the Wisconsin Republican Party working overtime to sign up thousands to work the polls. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about the state of the midterms there. Scheduled tweet: Wisconsin is now at the center of GOP election litigation chaos ahead of the midterms. @AymanM spoke with WI AG @JoshKaulWI about the state of the election there.Oct. 31, 2022.
Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi

The violent assault of Paul Pelosi--the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi--has led to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announcing charges against David Depape, the man who allegedly attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home. This comes after the Justice Department announced federal charges earlier on Monday. Yet, some Republicans and their far-right allies are spreading conspiracies about the attack. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this reaction, which many see as deplorable.Nov. 1, 2022.
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

Polls show tight races in key states

With the midterms right around the corner, new polling data shows an intense battle for the Senate. Rachel Bitecofer and Cornell Belcher join MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to break it all down.Oct. 30, 2022.
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters

The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
