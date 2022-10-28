Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)
On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
MSNBC
Pocketbook voters backing the GOP are likely to be disappointed
As the midterm election cycle enters its final week, The Wall Street Journal had a good report over the weekend on the one issue that’s likely to deliver big gains for Republicans. Economic pressures are weighing on voters as they lock in decisions for next month’s elections. ... Voters...
MSNBC
Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Trump-backed, election denying GOP challenger Matthew DePerno and the state of her campaign after a weekend rally headlined by President Barack Obama.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
After Pelosi attack, RNC chair pushes dubious ‘both sides’ line
The violent attack against Paul Pelosi continues to come into sharper focus, and all of the details are horrible. Not only did the accused assailant break into the household and fracture Pelosi’s skull with a hammer, San Francisco police officials said yesterday that zip ties were found at the scene.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul
Chris Hayes: If a Republican congressman who voted to support the insurrection wins a statewide race in New York, it means there's no penalty for endorsing Trump's attacks on our democracy. It's up to New York voters to decide if that's the message they want to send nationally.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and former Chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District of New York, discuss a new report from The Washington Post about a new prosecutor joining the Justice Department team investigating the classified government documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and why he thinks it means an indictment is much more likely.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters
It’s the final push to the midterm elections and millions of Americans have already voted, including President Biden. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four candidates from across the country, Rep. Pat Ryan, Jasmine Crockett, Max Rose, and Andrea Salinas about their races. Plus, they react to the brutal attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the growing political violence lawmakers now face in this country. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Wisconsin at the center of GOP election litigation chaos
Early voting is already underway, and so are the election legal challenges. Wisconsin has become the center of this conservative chaos, with the Wisconsin Republican Party working overtime to sign up thousands to work the polls. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about the state of the midterms there. Scheduled tweet: Wisconsin is now at the center of GOP election litigation chaos ahead of the midterms. @AymanM spoke with WI AG @JoshKaulWI about the state of the election there.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi
The violent assault of Paul Pelosi--the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi--has led to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announcing charges against David Depape, the man who allegedly attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home. This comes after the Justice Department announced federal charges earlier on Monday. Yet, some Republicans and their far-right allies are spreading conspiracies about the attack. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this reaction, which many see as deplorable.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Mika: Are we supposed to ignore that threats against the House speaker have been specific?
Mika Brzezinski discusses how years of Republican propaganda and Trump-fueled fascism helped inspire last week's attack on House Speaker Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home by 42-year-old David DePape. DePape is expected to be charged on Monday for the attack.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee
Former President Trump has requested that the Supreme Court block the release of his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
'I'm definitely not your candidate', House member says of election deniers in new ad
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Mix Vaseline And Toothpaste And Watch What Happens. Health Headlines /. SPONSORED. This Pain-Relieving Gummy Is Going Viral Because ‘It’s So Powerful’...
MSNBC
Elon Musk tweets conspiracy theory about Pelosi attack before deleting it
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. Oregon Legalizes 'Arthritis Gummies' 3x More Powerful Than Hemp. On Medicare? Don't Forget To Claim Your Social Security Giveback This Week. TheWalletGuru /. Here Are the Coolest Gifts Of 2022.
MSNBC
Americans face voter intimidation at the polls
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. Ohio Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes. Bone On Bone? These ''Bionic'' Knee Sleeve Will Transform Your Knees Back 17 Years. Health Headlines /. SPONSORED. This Pain-Relieving Gummy Is Going Viral Because...
MSNBC
Polls show tight races in key states
With the midterms right around the corner, new polling data shows an intense battle for the Senate. Rachel Bitecofer and Cornell Belcher join MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to break it all down.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
'It's not how we do things': Obama interrupted by protester at Detroit rally
Former President Obama was interrupted by a protester while campaigning with Michigan Gov. Whitmer in Detroit. The protester shouted out while he was calling on elected officials to reject threatening rhetoric to lawmakers and election workers.Oct. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters
The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
Comments / 0