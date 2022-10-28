Read full article on original website
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLakeland, FL
Why do cars roll uphill at Spook Hill? Legends & science explain the thrill of Lake Wales’ gravity hill
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A concoction of legends, science, and a dash of Florida weirdness all offer explanations for why tourists and residents continue to be thrilled by a hill in Lake Wales. Before Central Florida became home to the ‘House of Mouse,’ quirky roadside attractions were king.
16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL
Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion with next drawing on Halloween night
TAMPA, Fla. - Come Halloween night, a billion dollars will be on the line. "I mean a billion, a few billion that sounds worthy of buying a ticket even just for a chance," said Powerball ticket holder Morgan Mitchell. Saturday's drawing didn't yield any winners to claim the $825 million...
Lakeland’s lacking lot – What to put between Muehlmeier and Grosshuesch Halls
This year, Lakeland officially reopened Muehlmeier and Grosshuesch to sophomores and first years, respectively. While the two new dorms are triumphs, the open space between them leaves much to be wanted. Students and faculty alike have their own ideas on what to put in between the two dorms. “Oh, an...
Halloween carnival held at Armature Works
TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous families spent their weekend at Armature Works for its 2nd annual Halloween Carnival Experience. The area allowed guests to experience multiple rides to choose from, along with games and treats to indulge in like cotton candy or funnel cakes. In addition, face painting, and photo opportunities.
Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents in the Intercession City area will have a chance to pick up free food and more on Saturday. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry and The Salvation Army are inviting residents to a food distribution event on Oct. 29. The giveaway, scheduled from...
More than 20 Lakeland swans sold after big population growth on Lake Morton
The first swan sale since 2020 took place in Lakeland on Friday. This comes after the swan population on Lake Morton eclipsed 50, a key number for the City of Lakeland. “What happens when we have over 50 swans, we notice that the swans start leaving this area to nest, and they go into the neighborhood. When that happens, we have more probability of issues with vehicles. We have more swan deaths,” said Kevin Cook, the City of Lakeland’s communications director.
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates
Rachel Smith is more than her circumstances
Florida A&M University second-year law student Rachel Smith, a recent recipient of the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship, won $10,000 for her diligent work and dedication. Smith was raised in Plant City, Florida, with her four siblings, grandparents and single mother. The strain of relying on a...
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Ashley Furniture store will be up for consideration this week
A plan for a new Ashley Furniture store will be up for consideration this week. The plan will be presented before Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting set for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Wildwood City Hall. The furniture store would be built at...
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
Shopping with Purpose: The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market
Shopping for a cause makes you a star at The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market (HGM). The unique shopping experience, presented by Publix, serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year and brings over 200 vendors and artisans from across the Tampa Bay region to the Florida State Fairgrounds. […]
New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood
A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
Fast-casual noodles chain in growth mode looks to Tampa Bay
Noodles & Company, a Colorado fast-casual chain of restaurants, is coming to the Gulf Coast with plans that could see as many as 30 locations open within 10 years. Those are the words fans of the pasta-focused restaurant chain — and there are legions — have been longing to read for many years. But before these fans get too excited, the company first needs to find out who is going to run the operations locally and just where they’re going to open.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete
A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.
