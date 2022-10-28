Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place
MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI with two small children in the vehicle
A man in Petaluma was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with two small children in the car, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department.
thecommunityvoice.com
Not much left of old Bennett Valley Senior Center
On October 20, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a reported roof on fire at the Bennett Valley Senior Center located at 704 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. While en route Redcom Dispatch Center began to receive multiple reports of fire coming from the roof of the center. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under four minutes to find heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building that had previously housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center. The building no longer housed a senior center and was boarded up and not in use at the time of the fire. The property was also fenced with construction fencing.
mendofever.com
One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
mendofever.com
Subjects Shining Lights In Windows, Contraband To Be Destroyed – Ukiah Police Logs 10.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist in Ukiah Requiring Airlift to Out of County Trauma Center
Information is limited at this point, but earlier today a cyclist riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle on Ukiah’s Airport Park Boulevard. The incident resulted in injuries that required the rider to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa trauma center. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief...
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati
A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Man found hiding in Benicia woman's bedroom with duct tape, knife, police say
BENICIA, Calif. — A man was found hiding inside a Benicia woman's closet with a knife early Sunday morning, police said. The Benicia Police Department said they received a call from a woman along the 1300 block of West K Street reporting noises coming from her bedroom. Police said...
BART train evacuated, system-wide delay due to ‘major medical emergency’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A BART train was evacuated Friday night due to a “major medical emergency,” a KRON4 employee at the scene confirmed. There was a 20-minute system-wide delay on BART due to the incident, BART said. The medical emergency happened at the Balboa Park Station. BART has not provided details about the emergency, […]
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
mendofever.com
Want to Work in Mendocino County Law Enforcement? Eat Free BBQ Today and Meet Hiring Agencies
The following is a Facebook post published by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Stop by the Sheriff’s Office main office (951 Low Gap Road in Ukiah) today for a FREE BBQ hosted by the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation and Mendocino County Law Enforcement Agencies. This FREE BBQ is...
ksro.com
Sting Operation Arrests Seven for Buying Alcohol for Minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of buying alcohol for minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati. The suspects were arrested during an undercover operation on Tuesday. A minor who was supervised by police stood outside of liquor or convenience stores and asked adult customers to buy them alcohol. Each time, the minor said they were too young to buy booze. When the customers agreed, police swooped in and arrested them.
Eater
Hide Your Bread Trays: Two Bay Area Bakeries Are Going to Court Over Shipping Crates
In perhaps one of the most unexpected food-related lawsuits seen lately, it seems that two rival bread companies are embroiled in a lawsuit over…plastic bread trays. Yes, those stacking, plastic trays used to move and ship bread back and forth between bakeries and grocery stores is the center of a lawsuit Fresno-based Athens Baking Company filed against Pacific Coast Baking.
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!
Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
Comments / 0