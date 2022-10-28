Read full article on original website
A Guide to Running Ganache in a Browser
When developing Web3 projects, it helps to have a local blockchain devnet for testing. Ganache is one of the most popular tools for this in the Ethereum ecosystem, and part of Truffle. Ganache allows you to set up a local blockchain with different settings to thoroughly test your smart contracts before deployment.
How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck”
Hello, dear startup founders. I apologize at once for the long read, I tried to describe everything briefly, but practice shows that it is necessary to explain everything in detail so that it would be easier for teams to implement. This is my first article, so please don't throw too...
The Complete Guide to Becoming a Software Architect
I had many conversations with software engineers in various domains and disciplines during the past 20 years of my career as a software engineer and software architect. Some of them were senior engineers having 8 or 10 years of experience. Many of them were early in their career having 3...
10 Tips For Junior Developers To Succeed in Code
You've just graduated from college or Bootcamp, and you're ready to start your career as a junior developer. But where do you begin? And how can you set yourself up for success?. Here are 10 tips for junior developers that will help you get started on the right foot:. 1....
Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2
In this article, we will analyze the interesting points of the Fragment API, I think that it will be of interest to all developers who develop an application for Android. dependencies { def fragment_version = "1.5.4" implementation "androidx.fragment:fragment-ktx:$fragment_version" }. Fragment-ktx FragmentManager. Now you can describe transactions in a DSL style...
Building a Wireless Thermostat in Rust for Raspberry Pi - Part 2
This article is the second installment of my series on building a wireless thermostat in Rust for the Raspberry Pi. You can find the beginning of the series here. All source code for the project is located here. As I approached the task of building a native Rust executable for...
HackerNoon
Creating a Wrapper for Tesseract is Several Times Faster Than PyTesseract
In this article, I want to share with you, how to create your python wrapper, that solves the basic problem of the tesseract engine – the small speed of recognizing multiple pages in one document. The basic idea is to use python’s built-in multiprocessing features to split documents into...
How to Install MySQL 8 on macOS Using Homebrew
A step-by-step guide 📙 on how to install, configure and run MySQL 8 server on macOS using Homebrew 🍺. I use Homebrew on macOS to manage all the packages I need for development. Once you understand how Homebrew works and how it helps you manage various packages on macOS, installing any dependency on your Mac becomes easy.
How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web
Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
11 Enterprise Metaverse Platforms Changing Commerce
The Metaverse received extreme hype in 2021 due to Facebook changing its name to Meta and the sudden explosion of NFTs. We saw platforms selling land for millions upon millions of dollars which have seen valuations plummet. Now we are in a place to see how Metaverse Platforms will appeal to the mass population and not just teenagers. We are seeing a shift in how people will shop similar to when Shopify made it easy for anyone to open an e-commerce store. We made a list of 10 platforms that will lead these changes and allow us to shop in a more immersive environment.
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
Why IT Companies Should Do Content Mapping
IT companies can and do generate huge quantities of content. It can be a crucial marketing tool, but only if it helps them achieve broader business goals, like driving high-quality traffic to their website, getting more leads, and increasing customer loyalty. One way to improve your content marketing efficiency is...
How to Keep Mission-Critical Business Data Secure in the Mobile Age
Question... who here uses your personal device for business (and vice versa). A decade ago that would have been laughable. Consumer smartphones weren’t nearly secure enough for employees’ everyday use while simultaneously handling critical business data. But things have changed since then. The way we work (and the...
How to 10x Your Skills and Become a More Efficient Tech Lead
Do 10x Tech Leads exist? Do Tech Leads really matter that much?. The secret sauce to an engineering team's success is an effective tech lead guiding the team to be on the right track. Without a tech lead the team is really going to carry swords in a battle of tanks. In this blog, we start by defining a tech lead and their responsibilities and explain the important traits of the really effective ones.
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!
Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
Creating an Augmented Reality App: Technology Guide 2022
Augmented reality’s use and development have trended up over the past several years. This follows investments in mobile hardware capability, interest in immersive virtual experiences with the metaverse, and rising industry competition. Due to these variables, the augmented reality market is set to reach a value of $502 billion...
9 Reasons Why I'm Excited About the PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence Project
At Hackernoon, we celebrate Hacktoberfest, dedicating the entire month of October to content around open source. So, naturally, I jumped upon the opportunity to share my favorite open-source project. My Favorite Open Source Initiative - PQAI. PQAI stands for Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence. It is a not-for-profit initiative focused on...
How Fintech Business Founders Can Develop Crypto Trading Apps
While all other industries witnessed a severe slowdown in their growth, the fintech sector experienced a boom during the pandemic, enjoying massive investment and increasing adoption of its services. However, not all fintech businesses survive — while there are already 473 fintech unicorns globally, according to ABN Amro Ventures, many promising startups are doomed to failure. How to make a crypto app that will have the edge over competitors and meet the needs of clients? For many business founders, it might be challenging to create a universal step-by-step plan and start their own crypto development journey.
How a Data Privacy API Abstracts and Simplifies Privacy and Compliance
Navigating the world of privacy and compliance is no trivial task. On one side, we see a world that is becoming more and more privacy-conscious. On the other side, we see a proliferation of applications that compromise user privacy. In this tug-of-war, the landscape of what you can do with people’s sensitive personal data is continually changing.
