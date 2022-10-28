ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Herald and News

Adams, Gayle

Gayle Adams, 64, of Klamath Falls passed away on September 15, 2022. She was born on November 30, 1957 in Portland, Ore. Gayle is survived by her son, James Tyler Sharp, daughter, Casie Lee Sharp; husband, Robert Joe Dahlgren and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made in Gayle's memory to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org . A memorial service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Klamath Falls Church of the Nazarene, 2142 Carlson Drive in Klamath Falls. A reception will follow there. Condolences may be shared and the full obituary read online at www.cascadecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Pryor, Joyce Margaret

Joyce Pryor, 94 passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022. She was born July 12, 1928 in Leicester, England. She called Klamath Falls Oregon home for more than 75 years. Joyce worked many years at OIT. She is survived by many family and friends that will miss her dearly. Services will be held, Friday November 11th at 11:00am, at the United Pentecostal Church, 422 Old Fort Road Klamath Falls, Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Daniel Tiger named as man who fired shot at Oregon SWAT team in warehouse standoff

Police have identified a man who rammed a police car and then fired shots at a SWAT team during a standoff inside a warehouse in Medford Thursday. Medford policed said Daniel Ryan Tiger, 37, faces felony gun charges, reckless driving and endangerment, eluding and hit and run charges after giving himself up after a standoff with a local SWAT team.
MEDFORD, OR

