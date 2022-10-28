Gayle Adams, 64, of Klamath Falls passed away on September 15, 2022. She was born on November 30, 1957 in Portland, Ore. Gayle is survived by her son, James Tyler Sharp, daughter, Casie Lee Sharp; husband, Robert Joe Dahlgren and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made in Gayle's memory to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org . A memorial service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Klamath Falls Church of the Nazarene, 2142 Carlson Drive in Klamath Falls. A reception will follow there. Condolences may be shared and the full obituary read online at www.cascadecremations.com .

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO