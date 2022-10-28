Read full article on original website
How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation
When reflecting on the history of software, it’s mind-boggling how far the IT industry has come from the early days of waterfall development practices and monolithic, clunky applications. This evolution of software has filtered into business models as most industries have embarked on a journey of digital transformation. As the world becomes more software-oriented, businesses are building and deploying new applications to keep pace with customer demands and an evolving threat landscape.
How Fintech Business Founders Can Develop Crypto Trading Apps
While all other industries witnessed a severe slowdown in their growth, the fintech sector experienced a boom during the pandemic, enjoying massive investment and increasing adoption of its services. However, not all fintech businesses survive — while there are already 473 fintech unicorns globally, according to ABN Amro Ventures, many promising startups are doomed to failure. How to make a crypto app that will have the edge over competitors and meet the needs of clients? For many business founders, it might be challenging to create a universal step-by-step plan and start their own crypto development journey.
How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web
Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
Why IT Companies Should Do Content Mapping
IT companies can and do generate huge quantities of content. It can be a crucial marketing tool, but only if it helps them achieve broader business goals, like driving high-quality traffic to their website, getting more leads, and increasing customer loyalty. One way to improve your content marketing efficiency is...
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
How a Data Privacy API Abstracts and Simplifies Privacy and Compliance
Navigating the world of privacy and compliance is no trivial task. On one side, we see a world that is becoming more and more privacy-conscious. On the other side, we see a proliferation of applications that compromise user privacy. In this tug-of-war, the landscape of what you can do with people’s sensitive personal data is continually changing.
A Look at Some of the Latest Developments in Decentralized Finance in 2022
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is when applications are deployed via blockchain networks to make financial assets available to the avergae person without the need for middlemen such as financial brokers. In contrast to establishing an account with a bank or brokerage business, you do not need to submit personal details to get started with decentralized finance. Instead, DeFi is often used to refer to a system that uses stringent software to link buyers, sellers, lenders, and borrowers with peers or an intermediary. This contrasts with a company facilitating transactions or a fintech-focused app development firm.
How the Blockchain Can Help Us Build a More Sustainable World
Imagine a future where every product you purchase is environmentally safe and socially sustainable, empowered by blockchain. Where the materials used to make those products come from sustainable sources, and the people who make them are treated fairly. It may sound like a utopian dream, but with blockchain, everyone can...
cryptonewsz.com
2022 ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit, Approach a Big Success on September 27
The “Blockchain Gaming 2022 Summit,” hosted by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), titled by iPolloverse, successfully took place on September 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. This conference aims to release the potential of the game industry through gaming technology, empower the game...
11 Enterprise Metaverse Platforms Changing Commerce
The Metaverse received extreme hype in 2021 due to Facebook changing its name to Meta and the sudden explosion of NFTs. We saw platforms selling land for millions upon millions of dollars which have seen valuations plummet. Now we are in a place to see how Metaverse Platforms will appeal to the mass population and not just teenagers. We are seeing a shift in how people will shop similar to when Shopify made it easy for anyone to open an e-commerce store. We made a list of 10 platforms that will lead these changes and allow us to shop in a more immersive environment.
‘Google Maps for Business’ Aims to Minimize Supply Chain Risk
In the age of global commerce, gauging supply chain risk is the business world’s version of playing “six degrees of Kevin Bacon.”. If it’s a truism that all people in Hollywood are only a few film credits away from the Footloose star, it’s not a stretch to say that all companies — buyers and suppliers — are linked as well, in one way or another, no matter where they are or what they do.
The Q3 2022 Blockchain Security Report
A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million. In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022, and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021.
Benzinga
Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2: Blockchain Adoption Can Increase Nigeria's GNP, If...
"Developing countries like Nigeria, if we position ourselves, can increase GDP by at least 0.5 percent, which is almost US$ 25 billion" - Blockchain Summit @ Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2. ABUJA, NG, Oct 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Developing nations like Nigeria stand a chance to benefit from...
Government Adoption of Decentralized Technology
Over the past few years, we’ve seen active government initiatives looking into adopting decentralized technology, leading to active discussions on whether or not such initiatives are worth the time and money required. Regardless of which side of the argument you stand on, we’re now seeing a prevalent push for implementing this technology in the governmental sector.
crowdfundinsider.com
ConsenSys Introduces MetaMask Grants DAO to Issue Grants to Developers Worldwide
ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, announced the launch of MetaMask Grants DAO. This employee-led, fully-funded Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) structure issues grants “to developers outside of ConsenSys, who are building impactful experiences within the MetaMask ecosystem.”. It is “open to any meaningful project that adds value to the MetaMask...
The Complete Guide to Becoming a Software Architect
I had many conversations with software engineers in various domains and disciplines during the past 20 years of my career as a software engineer and software architect. Some of them were senior engineers having 8 or 10 years of experience. Many of them were early in their career having 3...
crowdfundinsider.com
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
Top 10 Reasons to Get Into Blockchain Development
The blockchain ecosystem is booming and the demand for blockchain developers is skyrocketing. If you're looking for a new and exciting career in the tech industry, blockchain is the way to go. Here are 10 reasons why you should become a blockchain developer. The blockchain ecosystem is booming. The blockchain...
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
cryptocurrencywire.com
New Study Finds Global Shortage of Blockchain Technology Developers
A recent study undertaken by Financial Express has found that while the blockchain technology industry is growing rapidly, there is a significant shortage of developers that have the requisite skills to power this industry forward. According to the report, the annual growth rate of the blockchain industry is at an...
